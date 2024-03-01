Jurgen Klopp provides positive fitness update on 2 Liverpool stars ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update of striker Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Nunez, 24, has missed the last three games across competitions due to muscle stiffness. They include the 1-0 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final and the 3-0 home win over Southampton in the FA Cup. He has bagged 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 games across competitions this term.

Meanwhile, Szoboszlai, 23, has been out of action due to a hamstring injury, having contributed five goals and four assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

However, the Reds boss is optimistic that the duo could return to action in the Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2). He said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

"Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai trained with the team yesterday. Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson didn't — but there's a plan they join today.”

Expand Tweet

The Reds have missed a plethora of first-team stars for their last two cup games but emerged unscathed, winning their first title of the season in the process.

What's next for Liverpool after Nottingham game?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of an impressive campaign, contending for an unprecedented quadruple in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

They are atop the Premier League after 26 games - a point ahead of serial champions Manchester City. Having won the EFL Cup, they have reached the FA Cup quarterfinal, where they visit Manchester United on March 16.

The Reds are also alive in the UEFA Europa League - the only competition they haven't won under Klopp. Following the Nottingham Forest game at the weekend, Liverpool travel to Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7) for the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie.

In their last appearance in the competition in 2015-16 - in Klopp's first season in charge - the Reds fell 3-1 to Sevilla in the final. Since then, they have been UEFA Champions League regulars but didn't return to the competition this season after only finishing fifth - four points off the top-four - in the league last term.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here