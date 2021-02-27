Jurgen Klopp provides update on 3 Liverpool stars ahead of Sheffield United clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diego Jotta could be available for his team's Premier League game against Sheffield United on Sunday. The German tactician also provided updates regarding Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson.

Jotta, who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020, hit the ground running. However, his imperious start to life at the Merseyside came to an abrupt halt when he picked up a knee injury against Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League in December.

It now appears that the Portuguese could be back in the team against the Blades. Speaking in this regard at the press conference ahead of the Sheffield game, the Liverpool manager revealed that Jotta has trained well.

“Diogo trained now twice with the team, looks very good, very good, but he was a long time out, so we have to see what we can do with that. In training, he looks really promising,” said Klopp.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho picked up a muscle injury against Leicester City earlier this month and has been missing from action since then.

The Brazilian had previously slotted in perfectly at the heart of the Reds defence to help address the club's injury crisis at the back. Klopp has now said that Fabinho could be back in training on Saturday.

“Fab was not yet with the team, that can happen I think tomorrow, his first session with the team. And the same for James Milner,” said Klopp

With Liverpool’s injury crisis refusing to subside, the Reds might be forced to include the Brazilian in the team on Sunday.

Liverpool could miss Jordan Henderson for six to eight weeks

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father passed away earlier this week, but Klopp revealed that no decision has been taken in that regard.

“We haven't thought about that so far, really,” said Klopp

Meanwhile, the Reds suffered a fresh injury setback after Jordan Henderson had to undergo groin surgery.

The Liverpool captain has been deputising at the centre-back position in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. Now, Klopp could be without his talismanic midfielder for six to eight weeks. The German is, however, optimistic that the Englishman could feature again this season.

“The best-case scenario, I don't know. It's not a quick one but, of course, we all hope that there is still a possibility for him to play a few games this season. We will see” said Klopp.

We can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone a successful operation on the injury he sustained during Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 26, 2021

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table, 19 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.