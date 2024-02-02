Jurgen Klopp reacts after dentist interupts Liverpool press conference 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's press conference ahead of the Premier League game at Arsenal saw an unsual interruption.

The Reds travel to the Emirates on Sunday (February 4), hoping to stay clear of second-placed Manchester City, who are five points adrift but have a game in hand.

Klopp's side are coming off a rousing 4-1 home win over Chelsea in midweek, ending a run of seven straight draws across competitions against the Blues. Four different players scored for the hosts, with the unlucky Darwin Nunez - who hit the woodwork a record four times - not getting on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have found form after a three-game skid, beating Crystal Palace 5-0 at home before winning 2-1 at Nottingham Forest - both in the league. Mikel Arteta's side are third in the standings, behind City on goal difference, having played a game more.

Ahead of the game with the Gunners, Klopp was interrupted by a call from his dentist in the midst of being asked whether the Reds are feeling the pressure of winning every game, as they are alive in four competitions.

A distracted Klopp looked at his phone and said:

"The dentist is calling. That might be important," eliciting laughter from the reporters.

Meanwhile, the Reds are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, which would be a perfect parting gift for the affable Klopp, who's leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp unsure of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's availability for Arsenal trip

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was coy about his striker Darwin Nunez's availability for the game at the Emirates.

The Uruguayan - who missed a penalty in the Chelsea win - sustained a foot injury in the game. During the aforementioned press conference, Klopp detailed the situation about the striker (as per the Reds' website):

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot, and it was very painful after the game.

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but (it is) swollen, and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

The Reds will eye their first title of the season when they take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on February 25.

