Jurgen Klopp rejects offer as he wants to remain focused on Liverpool - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly turned down an attractive offer in order to stay put at Anfield. That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who explained that the 56-year-old has been a dream target for the German national team but remains committed to the Reds.

Recall that Hansi Flick was relieved of his duties as Germany's manager on Friday (September 22) following a run of unconvincing results. Former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Naggelsman was appointed to take charge of the team, albeit on a short-term contract until after the 2024 European Championships.

While Naggelsman might have gotten the job, it doesn't look like he was the shoo-in option as evidenced by the short length of his contract.

As per Romano, the German football federation actually had Jurgen Klopp in mind as he's been their dream target for a long time. However, the tactician isn't interested in the job and remains keen to continue what he's building at Liverpool.

"I don’t think Jurgen Klopp was the first choice for the Germany coach’s job at this point as a move was impossible but he’s been the federation’s ‘dream target’ for years now," the transfer expert wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

"They love Klopp at the federation but they knew that it was impossible to make it happen now. From Klopp’s point of view, he’s building something special at Liverpool again and was never likely to be tempted to leave Anfield," he added.

Julian Naggelsman will kick-start his stint with the German national team on October 4, when they take on the USA. The side will then lock horns with Mexico on October 18 before taking on Austria on November 21.

It is worth noting that all eyes will be on Naggelsman when his team participates in the 2024 European Championship. Should the manager have a good run in the tournament, he could get the chance to manage the squad at the next World Cup in 2026.

Jurgen Klopp getting Liverpool back on track this season

The Reds are doing well at the moment.

Following a poor outing last season that saw Liverpool finish in the Europa League zone, Klopp has stepped up his efforts this term and is staging a turnaround in the Premier League.

The Reds have won four and drawn one of their five Premier League games so far and currently occupy the third position in the table. They are just two points adrift of leaders Manchester City who have maintained a 100% start to the season.

Liverpool came from behind to beat LASK in the Europa League opener on Thursday (September 21), which means they're now on a five-game winning run across all fronts.

Up next, Jurgen Klopp's men will go head-to-head with West Ham United in what promises to be an exciting encounter at Anfield tomorrow (September 24).