Jurgen Klopp responds to question on whether Luis Diaz will play for Liverpool against Luton Town

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Luis Diaz could feature against Luton Town if he's mentally ready for it after his parents were kidnapped last Saturday.

Luis Diaz's parents were apprehended by armed men in Barrancas, Columbia, and kidnapped soon after. While his mother was rescued soon after, his father is still missing to this day.

As per BBC, the Colombian government have accused the local terrorist group ELN of orchestrating the kidnapping. However, there have been positive developments in recent hours as a representative of the group has reportedly said that they will free Diaz's father in the coming days.

Diaz hasn't featured in Liverpool's last two wins against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in light of the shocking events. But he has resumed training with his fellow Reds.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. next face Luton Town in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, November 5. During his pre-match press conference, the German tactician was asked if Luis Diaz could potentially feature, to which he replied (via Liverpool ECHO):

"If he feels right, he will be with us. You can see he didn't sleep a lot. The news from Colombia gives us a little bit of hope. I cannot say what we will do. It's up to him, if he makes himself available or not."

Diaz has had a good season to date for the Reds, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes makes surprising admission about Darwin Nunez

During the aforementioned pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that Darwin Nunez's ascent has only just begun before admitting he was afraid of the highs the Uruguayan could reach.

Nunez struggled to adjust to Premier League football during his debut season for the Reds last year. He scored 15 goals in 42 appearances but didn't look very effective in Klopp's system.

However, the 24-year-old has transformed his game completely this season and has started with a bang. Nunez has netted seven goals and registered five assists in 14 appearances in total, forming a lethal partnership with Mohamed Salah up front.

Klopp said:

"His English is now that much better. Everything is different, he's in a very good moment, and this is still only the start. Long may it continue. I'm afraid of the highs he could reach. Let's work from here."

Nunez is expected to retain his spot in the starting XI against Luton Town.