Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool players' reaction to his Anfield exit announcement

Jurgen Klopp implied that Liverpool players were 'professional' and 'normal' in their reactions to the news that the German will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Reds sent shockwaves through the footballing world by announcing on Friday (January 26) that Klopp will not manage the club beyond the current season. The German manager signed a new four-year contract with the club in April 2022.

However, Klopp has said that despite his 'love' for the club, he will vacate his position as he is running out of 'energy'. Liverpool fans around the globe have had a tough time coming to terms with the news.

The players, however, seemingly reacted to Klopp's announcement in a 'normal' manner. Asked about the player's reaction, the German manager said at his latest press conference, via Liverpool Echo:

"The players I spoke to altogether and a few others after that. The players didn't have a lot of questions. We have a really strong bond. We are professionals. The agreement with the players is for one year (at start of season). We are completely in that year and the boys are in a really good mood.

"It wasn't like the players were having a party when I told them, but they were out training as normal. It's different to when a manager is sacked, who just goes in and says goodbye."

Klopp's strong bond with Liverpool fans is there for all to see. They treat him as one of their own and Anfield is bound to be rocking when the Reds host Norwich City in the FA Cup on Sunday (January 28).

Jurgen Klopp on his plans after Liverpool exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he isn't entirely sure of what he will do after leaving the Reds in the summer.

The German is, however, confident that he will take a one-year break from management and will not manage another club in England in the future. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"I have never lived a (normal) life. That is true. Having three or four weeks in the summer was enough, but not any more. No club, no country for the next year, no other English club ever, I can promise that. Even if I have nothing to eat, it will not happen."

Klopp joined the Reds in October 2015 shortly after he left Borussia Dortmund after a seven-year spell. He has since won every major trophy at the club, with the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles being his crowning achievements. The 56-year-old also won the Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2019 and 2020.