Jurgen Klopp reveals long text to Liverpool players after 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he sent a long text to his players after their shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Liverpool players didn't re-assemble at Melwood after the loss, with a majority of them having to go away to join their respective national teams during the international break.

Klopp was unable to speak directly with them, so he decided to send the players a text the next morning.

"The night after the game was not the best night of my life but I got up in the morning and I knew I had to speak to my boys but they were not here," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"So I texted them a long, long message which was pretty much my thoughts about the things which had happened and after that I felt much better because then it was out and from that moment we could carry on and that's what we did.

"Now we are here and we have had enough time to deal with it. Losing a game is the exact opposite of what you want, losing it 7-2 makes it of course worse but sometimes we have to show that it can be useful," Klopp said.

Liverpool and Klopp ready to embrace tough Everton challenge

Liverpool now face Everton in the 288th Merseyside Derby on Saturday, and Klopp is looking forward to the challenge. Klopp has overseen three goalless draws in the fourgames he has managed Liverpool at Goodison Park so far, and will be eager for a win on Saturday.

"We have the chance to show that on Saturday lunchtime against Everton so that makes it really interesting because we face a team who is flying obviously and we got a proper knock. So now let's see who deals better with what."

Klopp said that he is not surprised by Everton's storming start to the season under Carlo Ancelotti. The German also said that Ancelotti was a coach that he has a lot of respect for.

"Top team, top manager. What I think about Carlo Ancelotti was never a secret," Klopp told Premier League Productions. "I couldn't respect him more as a person and as a coach. He's a wonderful human being, to be honest.

"I knew from the first day when I heard that he will sign for Everton, I thought, 'Ah, the next proper challenger in line.'"