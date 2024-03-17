Jurgen Klopp reveals three Liverpool stars suffered injuries in Manchester United defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo suffered injuries during the Reds' FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Sunday (March 17).

Klopp and Co. crashed out of the FA Cup after losing 4-3 to the Red Devils at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals. The defeat has ended the EFL Cup winners' hopes of winning all four trophies they are competing for this season.

Manchester United drew first blood in the game, taking the lead through Scott McTominay in the 10th minute. However, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool go into the half-time break with a one-goal lead.

It appeared Salah's goal would seal the Reds' ticket to Wembley until Antony grabbed an 87th-minute equalizer for the hosts. Harvey Elliott put Klopp's side back in front in extra time only for the team to fumble the lead once again.

Marcus Rashford brought the game back to square one in the 112th minute. Amad Diallo then emerged as the hero for Erik ten Hag's side, grabbing the winner in added time of the extra time.

To add to Liverpool's woes, three of their players also picked up injuries during the game. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Klopp disclosed that the Reds are sweating over the conditions of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo. The manager said:

"Now, the boys go on international duty. They have to recover and we hope that they all come back healthy. We have some problems. Lucho [Diaz] felt his groin, Darwin [Nunez felt his] hamstring - hopefully not bad - and Cody [Gakpo] twisted his ankle, I think, I don't know, I didn't see it back."

Manchester United will face Championship club Coventry City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley next month. The winner will face Manchester City or Chelsea in the final.

Another Manchester United trip awaits Liverpool

Liverpool have had a tremendous season so far, winning the EFL Cup and pushing for Premier League and UEFA Europa League glory. No team have lost fewer games than the Reds (2) in the English top-flight this term. However, beating Manchester United have proved to be a problem for them so far.

The Red Devils held the title contenders to a 0-0 draw when they visited Anfield in December. They have now succeeded in knocking their arch-rivals out of the FA Cup and ending their quadruple hopes. They also have the chance to hand a blow to the Reds' title chances.

Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to face United at Old Trafford in the league on April 7. They will be hopeful of coming away with all three points as they look to beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the crown.