Jurgen Klopp rule at Liverpool suggests 6 players including Dominik Szoboszlai are not allowed to touch iconic ‘this is Anfield’ sign before matches

In 2016, Jurgen Klopp said that he had banned Liverpool players from touching the 'This is Anfield' sign at Anfield until they won something with the club.

The German manager was quoted as saying (h/t SportBible):

"I’ve told my players not to touch the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until they win something! It's a sign of respect. I touched it when I was manager of Borussia Dortmund, but we lost 4-0."

The sign was installed at the club's home stadium over five decades ago and has since been changed thrice. But the meaning and significance have remained the same since day one.

The great Bill Shankly once commented:

"It’s there [This is Anfield sign] to remind our lads who they’re playing for and to remind the opposition who they’re playing against!"

Klopp had to wait until the summer of 2019 to win his first trophy at Liverpool, as they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final. Since then, he has won every major honor with the English giants.

However, six of their current players are yet to win silverware with Liverpool and Klopp's rule suggests they won't be touching the 'This is Anfield' emblem until they do so. The list includes Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo.

The Reds are competing for trophies on four fronts once again this season. Apart from the three domestic competitions, they will be fighting for their first UEFA Europa League title under Klopp.

Pundit impressed by Liverpool star Darwin Nunez's resilience

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given is impressed by Darwin Nunez's ability to not let a miss mess with his confidence.

The Uruguay international misses his fair share of chances but has been among the goals this season at crucial times. He has featured in all seven games across competitions so far, starting thrice and registering four goals and two assists.

Two of those goals came off the bench in a 2-1 comeback win in the Premier League against Newcastle United this month. His latest strike came in the Reds' 3-1 league win against West Ham United on Sunday (24 September).

Speaking of the 24-year-old striker, Given wrote in his BBC column:

"Nunez was very hit and miss with his finishing last season, but I love the fact he doesn't let it faze him if he fails to put away a big chance... Having that mental toughness is such a big positive for any striker and the more goals he scores, the more relaxed Nunez is going to be in front of goal."

The former SL Benfica striker averages a goal every 141 minutes for the Reds since his move last year.