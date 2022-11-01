Jurgen Klopp's agent breaks silence on his Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's agent has broken his silence over the German's future at Anfield amidst the side's disappointing start to the season.

The latest setback came against Leeds United on 30 October as the Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

Liverpool sit ninth in the league following their loss to Leeds with four wins, as many draws and defeats in their opening 12 fixtures.

Rumors have grown over Klopp's situation at Anfield, but his agent Marc Kosicke has claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund coach is not thinking about leaving.

He told Florian Plettenberg (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I can assure that Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resigning."

Kosicke added:

"Jurgen enjoys the full backing of the people in charge, they are in contact. He loves Liverpool, he didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, speaking exclusively to 𝘚𝘬𝘺 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 "I can assure that Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resigning from Liverpool"Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, speaking exclusively to 𝘚𝘬𝘺 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 "I can assure that Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resigning from Liverpool" 👀Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, speaking exclusively to 𝘚𝘬𝘺 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 🔴⤵️ https://t.co/jb2KsB9uCR

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 following an impressive spell at Dortmund.

The German led the Reds to the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League title in 2020 and an FA Cup and Carabao Cup double last season.

He boasts a record of 397 games managed while at Anfield, winning 247, drawing 82 and losing 68.

Klopp signed a new two-year extension with the Merseysiders in April, keeping him tied to the club until 2026.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson warns the Liverpool hierarchy that Klopp may feel he has done all that he can at the club

Klopp may be pondering his future according to Merson

The Reds' problems this season have been largely blamed on the club's owners Fenway Sports Group.

Many have criticized the owners for a lack of transfer business this past summer.

This is despite the club’s record signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £85 million including addons.

A top central midfield signing seems of the utmost importance.

Yet, the only one to arrive was Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £30 million.

Merson has claimed that Klopp may feel he has done all he can at Anfield amidst their woes this season.

He told Sky Sports.:

"Will Klopp be thinking he's taken Liverpool as far as he can? I'm not sure, but one thing I am certain of is that it will ultimately be his decision. Liverpool have to keep him but whenever the time comes to make a decision, it will be his."

Merson was full of praise for what Klopp has accomplished on Merseyside but believes that he may be getting tired of not winning this season:

"What Klopp has done at Liverpool, winning the league after all those years, is hard work. He has worked his socks off, he kicks every ball on the touchline. Just like players, Klopp will be getting tired, and you get more tired when you are not winning games compared to when you are winning."

Poll : 0 votes