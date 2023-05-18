Jurgen Klopp's apology letter to the FA comes to light as Liverpool boss handed 2 match ban

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an apology letter after being suspended for two games by the FA.

Klopp has received the suspension along with a £75,000 fine for his act towards fourth official Paul Tierney during the Reds' 4-3 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30.

Now, the details of Jurgen Klopp's apology letter have surfaced. The letter, submitted on May 3, read (via Mirror):

“I want to start this submission with the most important sentiment I must express; I am sorry. I am sorry for my reaction in that immediate moment when I ran towards the fourth official, Mr Brooks and I fully accepted a caution was justified. I accepted that then and I accept now that a yellow card was correct."

The Liverpool boss added:

“Equally I am sorry for some of the tone and content of my post-match interview. Although it was not my intention I accept now it appears that I was questioning Mr Tierney's integrity. I take ownership of this. On reflection, the words I used were inappropriate."

Jurgen Klopp continued:

“Both of these incidents were driven by emotion. I was overly emotional at some of the decisions made, which then led to frustration and a feeling of unfairness. I carried that emotion into the mandated and time sensitive post-match press commitments.”

The German further wrote:

"I do ask that you look at the comments I made in the following context; we are, as managers, contractually required to make ourselves available in a timely fashion. This doesn't readily allow for a more measured approach. Also, English is not my primary language and at times what I mean to say and how I say it can conflict."

He also added:

"For the avoidance of doubt, I was trying to express how I felt whilst dealing with the frustration I was feeling around a number of decisions made during the game. It was about feelings and emotions. To be absolutely clear, I know that Mr. Tierney, along with all other officials, do their work without any preconceived bias or prejudice."

Jurgen Klopp continued:

“Although not an excuse, I believe we have made up a high percentage of Mr Tierney's matches this season? Something in the region of 20% of the matches he has officiated have involved my team. I do not offer this as a defence, rather it is an observation and could be a reason for both the build-up of frustration governed by an inadvertent accumulation of incidents over an extended period."

The Liverpool manager concluded:

“Hopefully you saw in my very next press conference (Tuesday 2nd May, 2023) I sought to clarify and correct any wrong conclusions drawn from the words I used in the interview on Sky Sports, which took place matter minutes after a tumultuous and highly dramatic game ended.”

Which games will Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp miss?

Liverpool FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss the Reds' final two games of the Premier League season as a result of his suspension. He will miss the clashes against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table with 65 points from 36 matches. They are still vying for a top four finish despite the situation not being in favor of the Merseysiders.

Missing their German manager on the sidelines could be a massive blow for Liverpool as they look to get a strong finish to their campaign in what has been an underwhelming campaign.

