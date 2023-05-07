"A top character" - Jurgen Klopp's comments on Jorg Schmadtke resurface as he edges closer to Liverpool sporting director role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's past remarks on Jorg Schmadtke have resurfaced, with the former Wolfsburg executive set to become the sporting director at Anfield. Klopp once stated that he "would like to work with" Schmadtke, and now it seems that opportunity might finally come to fruition.

After the successful six-year tenure of Michael Edwards, Julian Ward stepped in, only to hold the position for a single year. Now, at 59 years old and having been out of work since January, Schmadtke could be the one to take up the mantle at Anfield.

His impressive track record of transforming Wolfsburg from relegation candidates to European regulars speaks volumes. Klopp's enthusiasm about the potential appointment was evident back in January when he told Allgemeine Zeitung (via Liverpool Echo):

"I would have liked to work with him [Schmadtke], I'm sure it would have worked out well. He's a top character, somebody who never changed in 38 years, and stayed true to himself. He'll be missed by football."

Though their paths may have crossed during Klopp's Bundesliga days, the two have an interesting history that dates back to 1986. A young Klopp, at 19, was on trial at Fortuna Dusseldorf, where Schmadtke played in goal. As the Liverpool manager quipped:

"I put everything into it and ran like a devil, but what can I say? I was a total flop. I guess Schmadtke remembered that. He never made me an offer (to coach) at any of his clubs. He must have thought, ‘If Klopp can’t play football, he can’t be a decent manager either.’”

Despite that initial flop, Klopp's managerial prowess is now well-known, and the opportunity to collaborate with Schmadtke could be just what the Reds need.

Jurgen Klopp eyes Youri Tielemans for a free transfer as Liverpool's midfield reinforcement

In a bid to bolster their midfield, Liverpool are reportedly eager to secure the signing of Belgian international midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

The 26-year-old talent, currently playing for Leicester City, will be out of contract at the end of the season, making him a prime target for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp himself is said to be instrumental in driving the move to bring Tielemans to Anfield, as he envisions the skilled midfielder playing a key role.

According to Football Transfers (via HITC), the club has maintained a "long-term interest" in Tielemans, and Klopp is particularly drawn to the player's versatility in various midfield positions.

The report highlights that the German manager sees great value in acquiring Tielemans at a "relatively low cost" while still having the ability to cover multiple roles on the pitch.

As the Reds continue to strategize and strengthen their squad, the potential signing of Youri Tielemans could prove to be a game-changer in the upcoming seasons.

