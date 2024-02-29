An youthful Liverpool side made more history on Wednesday (February 28) as they saw off Southampton 3-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the XI that beat Chelsea 1-0 in extra time in the EFL Cup final on Sunday at the Wembley. Nevertheless, the Reds juggernaut continued despite missing a plethora of first-team stars.

Lewis Koumas broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, his first senior goak for the Reds, before Jayden Danns netted a 15-minute brace in the second period to seal the result.

It marked the first time two players aged 18 or under scored for the Reds in the same senior game, as confirmed by the club website.

Danns - who made his club debut in last week's Luton Town league win - is off the mark in only his second game. Meanwhile, Koumas was making his senior Reds debut.

The win kept alive the side's quest for an unprecedented quadruple in manager Klopp's final season in charge before he leaves in the summer. The Reds face Manchester United away in the quarterfinal on March 16.

"It was an incredible game" - Liverpool boss

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the performance of his much-changed side as they move to within three wins of the FA Cup title.

Praising the character shown by his young guns, the affable German told ITV (via BBC) that he doesn't take anything for granted but added that the win was a deserved one:

"It was an incredible game. Southampton are a top side. We all saw that. It's great to be in the quarterfinals, and we don't take these things for granted. We deserved to go through. It was a top, top performance."

The quadruple-chasing Reds next take on Nottingham Forest away on Saturday (March 2) in the league, where they have a slender lead over second-placed Manchester City (59) by a point after 26 games.