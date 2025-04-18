Jurgen Klopp's stance on a potential return to management amid Real Madrid links revealed by his agent

Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has spoken up about the coach's potential return to management amid Real Madrid links. The German tactician currently serves as the Head of Global Soccer with the Red Bull Group.

Jurgen Klopp is often lauded for his successful stints as coach at Borussia Dortmund (2008-2015) and Liverpool (2015-2024). After leaving the Reds at the end of last season, he was named the Head of Global Soccer with the Red Bull Group. Since the beginning of his supposed sabbatical, there has been speculation about Klopp's return to management.

The German tactician was heavily linked to Real Madrid in recent weeks amid reports that current coach Carlo Ancelotti is on his way out. Multiple reports also claimed that Klopp is not happy with his current role with the Red Bull Group. He would consider returning to management to help Los Blancos or the Brazil national team, who recently parted ways with coach Dorival Junior.

In a conversation with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, denied all such reports. He claimed that the former Liverpool boss was not considering a return to management anytime soon and said (via Madrid Universal):

"Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull."

The Sky Sports report further noted that multiple interested parties have shown concert interest in signing the German coach in the recent past. However, Jurgen Klopp has no plans of returning to management any time soon, even for Real Madrid or the Brazil national team.

"It is not a good moment" - Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Real Madrid links after Jurgen Klopp's stance comes to light

Apart from Jurgen Klopp, Real Madrid have been heavily linked to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to take over as coach after Carlo Ancelotti's departure. However, the former Los Blancos defender mentioned that it is not the correct time to discuss his future.

As per quotes shared by Kicker from his pre-match press conference on Friday, Xabi Alonso said (via Madrid Universal):

"We are focused on our season. It is not a good moment to talk about the future. We are in a very important stage of the season. (...) I understand how football works, and the rumours that come with it, but I do not want to talk too much about that. For me, what matters is the present."

Xabi Alonso is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until June 2026. However, the deal reportedly includes a hidden clause that could see him join Real Madrid for a price before its expiry.

It remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti remains at the Santiago Bernabeu after their exit from the UEFA Champions League this week. Los Merengues were knocked out after a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-finals. However, they are still contenders to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Club World Cup this season.

