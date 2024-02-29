Jurgen Klopp’s youth players make further Liverpool history as Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns score first goals against Southampton

Liverpool's young stars reached another milestone in their 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round clash. For the first time in the club's history, two players aged 18 or younger scored in the game.

18-year-old Lewis Koumas opened the scoring in the first half while substitute forward Jayden Danns scored a brace in the second half to ensure the Reds moved on to the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have shown remarkable character over their past two games, digging deep into their reserves to produce wins. In the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, they were without the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Dominik Szoboszlai and many more players. However, a mix of academy graduates and senior players stepped up against the Blues, edging them in a 1-0 win through a late Virgil van Dijk goal to win the trophy.

Many of the players continued to be unavailable for the clash against the Saints. Naming a line-up with an average age of just 23, the Merseysiders showed great resolve to get the result.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League by one point, while they also find themselves in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star after FA Cup win

Kelleher has stepped in well for Alisson.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after the side's 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup. Speaking after the game, the German claimed that the Irishman was an exceptional player. He also offered insight into his situation at the club, stating that the 25-year-old could have left the club in the summer.

He said:

"[I] said it before, said it last year, said it two years ago, said it very often actually, exceptional goalkeeper. Goalkeepers need rhythm," said Klopp.

"There was the situation in the summer obviously. Caoimh knows, he is a confident boy, he knows he can play in other teams but he has Alisson Becker as the No.1.

"We gave him the Europa League games and I think that made a real difference because it was the Carabao Cup and the Europa League games, I don't know how many there are, and then unfortunately Ali got injured and he had to play, and got the rhythm. Now we can see what Caoimh is.

It has been Kelleher's biggest season for the side since he became a regular member of the senior squad in 2019. He has played in the cup competitions and has deputised well for Alisson when the Brazilian has been injured.

He has made 17 appearances across all competitions, conceding 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets. He played a huge role in their Carabao Cup win as well, making nine saves to thwart Chelsea.