Jurgen Klopp opens up on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mohamed Salah will stay with the club for a long time and has ruled out his exit. Salah was linked with an exit in January after an interview with the Spanish press where he hinted he will not turn down a chance to play in Spain.

Many inferred that a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona was on the cards, but considering Liverpool will charge a steep fee for the attacker, even the La Liga giants will find it hard to sign him,

Liverpool’s form has been inconsistent this season, but Mohamed Salah’s personal form has hardly dipped.

The Egyptian has scored 17 goals in 24 Premier League games so far this season, and is currently the league’s top scorer. He is well on course to pick up his third Premier League golden boot award with the Reds, and that would be some achievement.

Klopp heaped praise on Salah’s numbers as well as overall gameplay this season, and is hopeful the Egyptian will stay at Anfield for a long time.

"It is very important – both to the team and that Mo stays here with us. It is not often that I have to praise my own players, which of course I always like to do.

"But in Mo's case the numbers just speak for themselves. But Mo is not only a goalscorer. He is developed football-wise as well - and is a very, very important player for us. And hopefully he will be that for a very long time, of course," Klopp said.

Salah crucial to Liverpool's chances

Since signing for Liverpool, Salah has scored an incredible 118 goals in 187 games for the Merseyside club, and is perhaps one of their best buys in recent years.

Liverpool will hope Salah can continue his goal-scoring form in the coming months as they look to finish in the top four positions and qualify for the Champions League.

Klopp’s side will also hope for a deep run on the Champions League, something they failed to do last season. They currently have a two-goal lead after a first-leg win against RB Leipzig in the round-of-16 tie.