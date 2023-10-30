Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest clash was the 'most difficult circumstance' he's experienced after Luis Diaz's parents were kidnapped

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explained how dealing with Luis Diaz's situation after the latter's parents were kidnapped was the most difficult circumstance the manager has experienced.

The Reds' winger was left out of his club's squad against Nottingham Forest (October 29) after the player's parents were kidnapped by two men on a motorcycle in Colombia. While his mother was released, local police are still trying to rescue Diaz's father.

Speaking after his side's 3-0 Premier League win in the aforementioned match, Klopp said (via Goal):

"We played in the most difficult circumstance I've ever had. It was a really difficult day, which ended with a good result."

"The best thing we could do for our brother was that, we win the game and distract him a little bit maybe, all the rest was super special in the most negative understanding. After more than 1,000 games you would think you have experienced everything, but no."

After scoring his side's opener on the night (31'), Diogo Jota helped up his colleague's jersey as a sign of respect. Elaborating on the situation, Klopp added:

"It's not about us, it's about 'Lucho' and his family, and we all pray and hope that everything will be fine. What we can do, we will do, we've done already in the club and the only thing we could do today was fight for their brother - and that's what they did."

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah completed the scoring for Liverpool, who currently are placed fourth in the Premier League with 23 points. They're three points and places behind league-leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father could be in Venezuela, says Colombia's attorney general

Luis Diaz (via Getty Images)

Colombia's attorney general, Francisco Barbosa has claimed that Liverpool star Luiz Diaz's father could have been taken to Venezuela after being kidnapped in Colombia.

Although the player's mother was released, authorities continue to look for the player's father. In a recent interview, Barbosa told reporters about the situation (via Mirror):

"We have information that he could, at some point, be in Venezuela. If he ends up crossing the border and he's in Venezuela, we have to ask [Colombia] President Gustavo Petro ... to help us with freeing Luis Diaz's father."

The Colombian police will reportedly reward £40k for any information that leads to the player's father. The Colombia Football Federation and Liverpool have expressed their support for Diaz as he battles for the release of his parent.

The 25-year-old signed for Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 and has since registered 14 goals and nine assists in 58 games across competitions.