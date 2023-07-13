Jurgen Klopp speaks out on new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has voiced his enthusiasm for the club's latest additions, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Anfield giants signed 22-year-old Szobozlai from RB Leipzig, triggering his €70 million release clause. They snagged 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for €42 million.

The Reds' first-team players have started reporting back to the AXA Training Centre, as the fresh signings joined their new teammates. All eyes were on the new recruits as they convened with the rest of the squad for a group training session on Thursday at the Kirkby-based facility.

Klopp, who meticulously supervised the initial session of the day, shared his thoughts on the duo during a sit-down with Liverpoolfc.com.

A query was posed to Klopp:

"Obviously, there are two new faces with us in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. How happy are you to have them with us?"

The tactician responded with assurance:

"Very happy! Two very good players. I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be great nickname for Alexis... Gary [McAllister]! He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as Dom."

Jurgen Klopp continued:

"I was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God...’ so that’s really good. Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good."

So, it is safe to say that the morale is high in the Liverpool camp as they gear up for the pre-season. With the integration of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister into the team, fans and critics alike are eager to see how they contribute to Klopp's already formidable line-up.

Potential move for Jurgen Klopp's top choice Romeo Lavia could hinge on a Fabinho exit

While Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his new arrivals, some players could be leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes. According to journalist Dean Jones, the Merseyside club may wrap up a deal for Romeo Lavia if long-time Reds pivot Fabinho heads for Saudi Arabia.

As reported by The Athletic, Al-Ittihad have tabled a £40m bid for Fabinho. If the 29-year-old midfielder indeed departs, the Reds will be left with a void to fill. Jones has indicated that Lavia could be the potential successor to Fabinho if the latter's move is actualized.

Conversations between Lavia and the Merseyside club are reportedly already in progress, with the young player emerging as Jurgen Klopp's top choice to replace Fabinho. Jones shared his insights on the buzz surrounding Fabinho's potential transfer, stating (via TBR Football):

“It will be interesting to see how this weighs up. It’s an extra £50m to put into the transfer market, it would make the Lavia deal pretty much a no brainer, that deal should be around £40m, so it is basically a like-for-like for Fabinho that is great."

He added:

"Then you have another £10m to put into a defender and I imagine that’s what Liverpool would then be looking at doing."

The Reds will have to decide if they wish to let Fabinho leave, following his sub-standard showing last season. He managed two assists in 36 league games from his defensive midfield position. But he struggled with his defensive duties, racking up 11 yellow cards in those appearances.

