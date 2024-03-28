Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fan when Alisson Becker will be back in the starting XI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told a Reds supporter that Alisson Becker will recover from his serious hamstring problem and return to action in atleast two-and-a-half weeks.

Alisson, who last played for the Reds in a 3-1 league defeat at Arsenal in February, has missed his side's last 10 games across competitions due to his injury. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has registered nine shutouts in 24 matches so far this season, conceding 21 goals.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 27), Klopp was asked by fans on a tour of Anfield to shed light on the Brazilian's injury situation and when he will be back for Liverpool. He responded (h/t Metro):

"Ali about two-and-a-half or three weeks. Close, it's not that long anymore. Diogo [Jota] as well, but as long as they are not out here doing a little bit on the pitch, it takes at least two-and-a-half weeks."

Alisson, who has won eight trophies since joining the Anfield outfit in 2018, is likely to be out of Liverpool's next five matches. He will miss their league clashes against Brighton this Sunday, Sheffield United on April 4 and Manchester United on April 7. He is also likely to miss their match against Atalanta on April 11 and Crystal Palace on April 14.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher opens up on his experience working with Alisson Becker

Speaking to club media, Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher claimed that his club's goalkeeping group work in unison to help whoever is between the posts. He said:

"It's really good, I think we have a strong goalkeeper unit. It's always been really good with Ali. We've been together a few years now so, we know each other quite well. He's always there to support me and I think the view of the whole goalkeeping unit is that they are always there to support the person who is playing."

Hailing Alisson Becker as one of the best in the world, Kelleher added:

"Ali's one of the best in the world, in my opinion. As I say, I've trained with him for a good number of years and just being able to watch him and what he does in the game and how he handles situations is probably the best thing for me. Being able to watch him so closely and then trying to emulate him and try to do what he's really good at is great for me. I try to practise those things hard."

Kelleher, who made his debut for the Reds in 2019, is relishing his most-prolonged run in the side this term. He has been in fine form in Alisson's absence, helping his club win eight of their last 10 overall outings.

So far this season, the 25-year-old shot-stopper has made 22 appearances across competitions for Liverpool. He has recorded five overall clean sheets, including two in the Premier League, and shipped 25 goals.