“Jurgen Klopp was tired and irritated” - Manchester United star admits he laughed at Liverpool boss’ angry interview

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that he laughed at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's recent interview. This comes after the German became agitated and abruptly exited an interview following his team's 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal loss to the Red Devils on March 17.

Klopp's interviewer, Niels Christian Frederiksen, had inquired about the team's fatigue during a conversation with Viaplay. This seemed to upset the manager, who ended the interview prematurely when he lashed out, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"Come on, you're obviously not in a great shape and I have no nerves for you. What is wrong with you?"

The clip of the manager's reaction went viral, and Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen found this amusing. He said to Tipsbladet about it (via Liverpool Echo):

"I chuckled a bit at that. I happened to meet Per Frimann, who is his colleague, on the plane on the way home. I know that Rasmus Hojlund has spent the whole flight home with Niels Christian, so I think they've had some good conversations [about it].

He further added:

"It's journalism, and what they're asking about isn't something one is involved with oneself, but Klopp was of course tired and irritated after they had lost."

The interviewer had asked Klopp about the Merseysiders' clear drop in intensity during extra time of the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, it appeared to anger the German.

Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup

Amad Diallo's late goal helped the Red Devils upset their rivals 4-3 in an incredible FA Cup quarterfinal encounter at Old Trafford for the ages.

The game got off swiftly as United's Scott McTominay scored first in the 10th minute. But Liverpool rallied on the very cusp of halftime. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister (44') and Mohamed Salah (45+2') swung the balance of the score in their favor.

The Merseysiders had opportunities to increase their advantage, but they squandered them, which gave Manchester United a chance to get even. Against the flow of play with 87 minutes on the clock, Antony's goal brought the score level. Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead in extra time of the match, but Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United's equalizer, raising the possibility of penalties.

Then, with only seconds remaining in extra time, Manchester United advanced to the semifinals thanks to a goal by Amad Diallo in stoppage time. The youngster was even sent off after earning a second yellow card while celebrating.

This won't matter too much to the winger though, as he led the Red Devils into the semi-final of the FA Cup. They will face Coventry City away in the next stage.