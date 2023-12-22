Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to give Arsenal a 'proper Anfield experience' ahead of PL fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a rallying cry to the club's supporters ahead of their Premier League showdown against Arsenal on Saturday, December 23. He urged the fans to deliver a "proper Anfield experience" on Saturday.

It comes in the wake of the Reds' commanding 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Klopp had expressed mild dissatisfaction with the fan ambiance during that win, calling out the Anfield faithful (via GOAL):

"I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me... If it is too much football in December, if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else. It was just not the excitement I felt. There were so many good performances but we were only 1-0 up.”

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal game, he clarified his words (via BBC):

"I enjoyed 99.7% of each second in that stadium. I love it to bits. The atmosphere of these people. I am overly happy with everything. If we can do better then people show us, and I said something, and that's all. If people want to understand me right, I think it was possible. If not, I cannot change that now. I have nothing to say about the atmosphere now."

He further added:

"I said we'd need Anfield on Saturday and that is 100% true. We have to make sure we make it a proper home game and a proper Anfield experience. That is all I want."

Many fans and pundits also criticised the atmosphere at Anfield during Liverpool's goalless draw against Manchester United last week.

Jamie Carragher discusses Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker ahead of Arsenal game

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has offered his perspective on the potential impact Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could have on Arsenal's Premier League campaign.

In his analysis leading up to the game, Carragher suggests that the Brazilian shot-stopper could have been a game-changer for Mikel Arteta's squad. He said to The Telegraph (via Daily Post):

“If Arsenal had Alisson Becker they would be almost guaranteed a minimum of nine extra points, which would win them the title. Overall, Arsenal are a year ahead of Liverpool in their development, but the teams are closer than Klopp could have imagined when playing catch-up at the start of this season.”

This top-of-the-table encounter between both sides is a litmus test for the Gunners' championship aspirations. The north London side haven't managed a victory at Anfield since 2012.

As the Premier League heats up, Mikel Arteta's side sit precariously at the summit with 39 points, a slender one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

