Jurgen Klopp wants three key additions and 5 players let go if he is to take over from Xavi at Barcelona - Reports

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in the running to become the next Barcelona manager. The Liverpool boss has announced he will be leaving the Reds at the end of the season, just like Xavi at the Catalan side.

As per a report in El Nacional, Klopp has spoken to Barcelona regarding the managerial position and has already set conditions for it. He is not happy with the current squad at the club and wants massive changes.

The German manager is not a fan of Oriol Romeu, Seri Roberto, Raphinha, Joao Felix, and Marcos Alonso. He wants all five out of the club before he signs on the dotted line.

The manager has already noted the players he needs in his squad and told the Catalan side his top three targets. Klopp wants Savio Moreira and Nico Willams signed, while Chadi Riad should be kept at the club after he returns from his loan spell at Real Betis.

Jurgen Klopp and Xavi have announced their exit from Liverpool and Barcelona respectively

Jurgen Klopp and Xavi have announced that they will be leaving their position at the end of the season. The two managers claim they feel it is the best time for them to take a break and also see a change at the club.

Xavi spoke to the media after the 5-3 loss to Villarreal and said (via The Guardian):

"You often feel there is lack of respect, you feel that your work is not appreciated. It wears you down terribly, in terms of health, of mental health, your mood, your emotional state. It makes no sense to continue. That's how I explain it. I decided it some time ago; the people closest to me know. It's a situation that I think affects the club now. It affects me but when it affects the club I think I have to leave."

Klopp spoke to Liverpool's club website last week and said:

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Liverpool and Barcelona have not announced the replacements yet. Both clubs are focused on the season but are working behind the scenes on their next managers.