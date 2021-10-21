"Jurgen Klopp will be rubbing his hands together"- Paul Scholes says "it will be disastrous" if Manchester United repeat first-half horror show against Liverpool

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has slammed the Red Devils for their dismal first-half performance against Atalanta on Wednesday in the Champions League. Scholes believes his former club could be in for a tough night against Liverpool on Sunday if they play the way they did against Atalanta.

United were slow off the blocks against their Italian visitors on Wednesday, and found themselves 2-0 down at the half-hour mark. The Red Devils, though, created many goalscoring opportunities in the game, which helped them stage an incredible second-half comeback.

Manchester United's attacking play, intensity, tenacity and pressing improved immensely in the second half. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with his side's attacking display. But Paul Scholes believes Liverpool would be buoyed by United's dismal first-half performance against Atalanta.

"Go and do that against Liverpool on Sunday and see what happens. I imagine Jurgen Klopp watching that at home and rubbing his hands together," Scholes told BT Sport.

Manchester United claimed all three points against Atalanta in their third Champions League game of the season, thanks to second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils will head into their upcoming Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday after two defeats and a draw in their last three games, though. Solskjaer's side are in sixth place in the league table and are in desperate need of a positive result against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won three and drawn two of their last five games in the Premier League. The Reds claimed an incredible 3-2 victory away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been rampant in front of goal in recent weeks, scoring 15 goals in their last four games across competitions.

Manchester United must start on the front foot against Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the in-form teams in Europe. The Reds possess many world-class players who are on song this season. Mohamed Salah has scored an incredible 12 goals in eleven appearances across competitions this season.

Sadio Mane endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign, but has rediscovered his form once again. The Senegal international has scored six goals in eleven games this campaign. Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford last weekend.

Manchester United, therefore, cannot afford another slow start against Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils will need to replicate their second-half performance against Atalanta and begin the game on the front foot against Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten side.

