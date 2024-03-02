Liverpool fans have reacted to Reds defender Joe Gomez starting as a holding midfielder in their Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2).

The 26-year-old was deployed in midfield in the FA Cup tie against Southampton in midweek due to the first team's injury crisis. The Reds are currently dealing with a long list of injured players, which has forced manager Jurgen Klopp to get creative.

The German tactician has taken to using younger players, who flourished in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. He has also opted to shift senior players like Gomez to fill important roles in the team, as he waits for key players in those positions to find fitness.

Liverpool supporters had some mixed feelings about Gomez playing in a different position following the Southampton game, which they won 3-0. However, that was against a Championship side, and his role in the midfield against Nottingham Forest might have to evolve.

With the defender starting in the midfield once again, one fan wrote on X:

"Is Joe Gomez the new Mascherano? Not for me to say - but yes."

Another questioned:

"Joe Gomez, Bobby Clark and Mac Allister in midfield today... Jurgen Norbert Klopp, what are you cooking gaffer?"

Here is a selection of reactions from social media:

Liverpool injury challenges looking up ahead of key games

The Reds have been dealing with a number of injuries, but things are starting to look up, ahead of their most important games this season.

Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo are back on the team's bench. All three players had been out injured, with Nunez and Szoboszlai missing the Carabao final against Chelsea.

With these players returning, Jurgen Klopp will have a little more depth in his team to call upon. This is especially important as Liverpool have big matches coming up. They face Sparta Prague in the Europa League in the coming week, before facing Manchester City in a battle for the Premier League title.

There are still players out injured though, with Andrew Robertson, Allison Becker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold unavailable in the meantime. Mohamed Salah will also not be available to play against Nottingham Forest, but there is hope that he might play against Sparta Prague.

Salah has been dealing with a muscle problem and hasn't played much since he came back from the Africa Cup of Nations. Other injured players include Thiago and Curtis Jones, whose absences have reduced Jurgen Klopp's midfield options.

