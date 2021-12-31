“Just beat your man on the outside and be lethal” – Thierry Henry accuses Manchester United star of ‘playing within himself’ despite win over Burnley

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has drawn criticism from Thierry Henry due to his performances. Sancho forced an own goal in the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Burnley but Henry expects more from the English winger. The Arsenal legend criticised the £73 million signing for his failure to impress consistently at Old Trafford.

Henry has been far from impressed with Sancho and his inability to influence games:

“Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. When you are in a one-on-one, you should take a player on. But it was Luke Shaw who was forcing him to take on those one-on-ones. What happened to beating your man on the outside? They often want to go too much inside. Just beat your man on the outside and be lethal.”

Manchester United took the lead against Burnley after Scott McTominay fired them ahead. Sancho then helped to double United’s lead after he danced inside and fired a shot that was deflected into the Burnley net by Ben Mee. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the final United goal from close range before Aaron Lennon scored a consolation goal for the Clarets.

Sancho has looked a far cry from the player he was at Dortmund. But the Manchester United faithful will hope the arrival of Ralf Rangnick can help bring the best out of the Englishman once more. The winger failed to establish himself under the club’s last manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has only scored two goals for the side since his long-awaited arrival.

That was the best performance: Ralf Rangnick praises Manchester United's attack

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick was pleased with his side's first-half display after the Red Devils beat Burnley to secure all three points. After a poor draw against Newcastle earlier this week, Manchester United improved in their performance against the Clarets. Rangnick was happy with the way his players attacked in the match.

"Was the first half the best since came to club? I would say offensively yes. Whenever we had the ball in their half we did the things we intended to do, finding the right spots and spaces, taking on players in one on one situations," he said.

He added:

"After the first goal, we scored we had control but then we gave away one goal. Whenever the ball was in our half there is still space for improvement but offensively that was so far the best performance."

