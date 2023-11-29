"Just the beginning of the nightmare" - Nicolas Anelka opens up on his failed stint at Real Madrid

Nicolas Anelka's transition from being a shining star at Arsenal to struggling at Real Madrid was rather unexpected from the Frenchman. However, he has now opened up about the events that took place, which led to his failed stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Springing into the limelight with Arsenal under Arsene Wenger in 1996, Anelka clinched the prestigious PFA Young Player of the Year accolade. He also helped the club in achieving an impressive Premier League and FA Cup double, as his trajectory marked him as one of football's most promising talents.

However, Anelka's move to Real Madrid saw a stark contrast to his Arsenal days. The adaptation to a new team and the intense scrutiny at one of football's grandest stages proved to be an uphill battle for him.

Recounting his experiences in a documentary, Anelka vividly described his initial struggles at Real Madrid (via Daily Mail):

"After the press conference, I went to the changing room. I got there first, sat down, but players kept coming up to me and saying: 'That's my spot'. I would say: 'Oh, sorry. Can I sit here?' and then another player would come up and say: 'That's my spot'.

"It happened maybe 20 times. I just thought: 'What am I doing here? This is going to be hostile'. What I experienced that day was just the beginning of the nightmare."

Anelka's early days at La Liga were marred by on-field struggles, highlighted by a goal drought that spanned five months. The intense media scrutiny and the inability to lead a private life also weighed heavily on him.

Describing the overwhelming pressure and public attention at just 20 years old, Anelka said:

"There was so much pressure. I was in the press every day. On the pitch, things weren't great. I couldn't have a private life. I couldn't do anything. You're 20, you can't walk down the street. Everything you do gets talked about, everything you buy is in the newspapers the next day."

Carlo Ancelotti agrees with Jose Mourinho about Real Madrid job

Carlo Ancelotti, who has masterminded Real Madrid's recent successes, has echoed Jose Mourinho's sentiments that "only a madman" would consider leaving the Bernabeu.

This statement comes amidst speculations about Ancelotti's future, with his contract at Madrid nearing its end. Brazil are eyeing him as their top choice for the national team coaching role in 2024.

Ancelotti's remarks to Dsport, as reported by TMW, reveal a deep respect for Mourinho. He referred to himself as a "Mourinhista," stating (via Football Italia):

“I am a Mourinhista and we have a great relationship. The bond has gotten stronger thanks to Roma. I used to be the Roma captain, which was a fantastic moment of my life. I agree with him, only a madman would leave Madrid. I am in no rush and I am happy and focused on the next games, I try to give my best."

In the meantime, Ancelotti will hope he can take the Spanish giants far in the Champions League this season.