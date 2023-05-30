"Just the best of luck for the rest of his life" - Jurgen Klopp sends parting message to departing Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to outgoing midfielder Naby Keita, thanking him for his service to the Reds. The Guinean midfielder is set to leave Anfield following the expiration of his contract this summer.

Reflecting on the former RB Leipzig midfielder's time at the Merseyside outfit, Klopp said in an interview with the club's in-house media:

“Naby is an exceptional footballer, what a player he is. Maybe one or two injuries too many just hindered him from getting really through. But if you go through – and I would really recommend that – if you go through our really big games of Liverpool FC you might be surprised how often Naby was in the starting line-up and how often he played incredibly well."

The German boss added:

“It was a bit a shame, when it was really going well then a little injury here, a little muscle thing there. That was not too cool and that is probably what people might remember as well, but in his moment he is world-class, without a shadow of a doubt."

Klopp finally wished Keita luck for his career and life in future, saying:

“And I wish him the best of luck because he as well won absolutely everything here at Liverpool, which not a lot of people can say. Again, just the best of luck for the rest of his life because he deserves it.”

Keita had an injury-plagued time at Anfield. He has registered 129 appearances across competitions for the Merseysiders since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018. He helped the club win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

"This little man shooting like a real thunderbolt" - Jurgen Klopp remembers Naby Keita's best moments at Liverpool

Klopp also recalled some of Keita's best moments at Liverpool. The German boss spoke about the Guinean's speedy goal against Huddersfield Town in 2019.

Keita found the back of the net just 15 seconds after kick-off in his side's Premier League encounter against Huddersfield at Anfield. It was the club's record fastest goal scored in the English top tier.

Referencing a memorable moment from Keita's career at the club, Klopp said:

“For sure [against] Huddersfield, a very early goal in the game – a high press, going there and going between and finishing the situation off. It was a high-press situation and in the end Naby finished it off. It must have been at that time one of the really earliest Premier League goals I think, that’s at least how it is in my mind."

The Liverpool boss added:

“A lot of other goals [were] fantastic shots, funny celebrations when everybody looked really surprised – Naby, this little man shooting like a real thunderbolt and you see him just standing there and smiling. It was absolutely great.”

Liverpool won that game 5-0, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scoring a brace each.

