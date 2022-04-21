"Just brilliant to have around" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes lauds Liverpool star for 'setting the standards' on and off pitch

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hailed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch.

The former midfielder praised the Englishman for his ability to handle 'disappointed players' in the dressing room. Henderson made his 400th career league appearance in the Reds' thumping 4-0 Premier League win over United at Anfield on Tuesday.

Scholes said about Henderson after the match:

“People like Jordan Henderson, they are just brilliant to have around the place. As Michael (Owen) made the point, they do the manager’s job for them. They are the ones around the dressing room. Setting the tone. Setting the standards on the training pitch or around the training ground."

Scholes suggested that the Liverpool captain is an invaluable asset for his manager, adding:

“Whenever people are disappointed at not being in the team. To make sure they aren’t too disruptive because you can get characters like that, who can get into a mood. We had loads of them.”

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland. He was made captain in 2015 after Steven Gerrard's departure. Since then, he has lifted six titles with the club, who are in contention for a historic quadruple this season.

Manchester United could use someone like Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Henderson's leadership prowess is in stark contrast to that at Manchester United. While United are struggling for quality, there seems to be no leadership both on and off the pitch either.

Club captain Harry Maguire has endured a wretched campaign. His mistakes have cost United against the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool and Burnley.

The club's fans have been vocal about removing him as the captain and handing the armband to someone else. However, there aren't really too many leaders on the pitch for United.

Liverpool have the likes of Virgil van Dijk and James Milner as leaders. Although United have Cristiano Ronaldo, his future at the club is uncertain, so he's unlikely to be made the captain. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has worn the armband multiple times and could be a decent option.

Manchester United desperately need to find more leaders in the dressing room if they are to get back to their glory days.

