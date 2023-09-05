"Just delivers more" - UK podcaster claims Marcus Rashford does not 'deliver' as much as 26-year-old England forward

UK podcaster Lewis Bowden has boldly claimed that he would choose Jarrod Bowen over his compatriot Marcus Rashford.

Bowden was giving his take on Rashford who has been selected by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Three Lions face Ukraine on Saturday (September 9) before squaring off with Scotland three days later.

However, Bowen failed to make Southgate's squad for those games to the surprise of many. He has started the new season in superb form, bagging three goals and one assist in four games. Meanwhile, Rashford has managed one goal and one assist in four games.

Bowden told his co-presenters on the Pitch Side podcast:

"Not many deliver as much as him (Bowen). Not Rashford, I'd take Bowen over Rashford. Rashford's a good player obviously and probably a better player than Bowen but Bowen just delivers more."

Bowen made history for West Ham United last season when he scored the winner in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. That goal added to an impressive tally of 13 goals and eight assists in 54 games across competitions.

However, it pales in comparison to the incredible campaign Marcus Rashford, 25, enjoyed. He put up his best numbers to date, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions. This included a goal in the Red Devils' 2-0 Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Both wingers are two of the most exciting in the Premier League boasting speed, agility, and a constant goal threat. However, the Manchester United forward has appeared on the biggest stage for England, appearing at the European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

Marcus Rashford equaled Robin van Persie's goalscoring record with his goal against Arsenal

Marcus Rashford scored for the third game in a row against Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford bagged the opener in Manchester United's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (September 3). The English forward glided into the Gunners box before bending a fierce effort past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

It would ultimately be in vain as Mikel Arteta's side fought back to claim a dramatic victory at the Emirates. However, Rashford did make history with his goal against the north Londoners.

The England international equaled Robin van Persie's record of scoring in three consecutive games against Arsenal. The Dutch icon did so during his spell with United against his former club.

Van Persie was the only player to achieve this feat until Rashford struck on the weekend. The Red Devils attacker will be hoping to make more history with Erik ten Hag's side after signing a five-year deal back in July.