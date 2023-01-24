"Just because his desire is there now" - Troy Deeney claims Arsenal star has gotten faster this season

Troy Deeney has admitted that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey seems to have added more pace to his game following his recent performance against Manchester United.

The Ghanian international played all 90 minutes at the Emirates, as his team came out 3-2 winners against the Red Devils. Goals from the likes of Bukayo Saka and a lovely brace from in-form striker Eddie Nketiah were enough to seal all three points for the league leaders.

It also further extends Arsenal's tally at the top of the Premier League table to five points, with a game less than second-placed Manchester City. The north London side continue to prove their doubters wrong and take a strong step towards clinching what will be a historic league title.

Overall, a handful of players have played a key role in the Gunners' ongoing 2022-23 season dominance, and one such player happens to be holding midfielder Partey. The 29-year-old player has brought a lot of stability to Arsenal's midfield this season as well as shielding the back-line when it matters most.

His defensive attributes were clearly on display during their 3-2 win against Manchester United on Sunday (January 22). Such that former Watford player Deeney had to point out some positive changes in Partey's performance.

George Addo Jnr @addojunr Thomas Partey is this fast? Wooow



Deeney went on to add that Partey looks faster now and that it all plays down to the passion he has for Arsenal this season. Deeney made this known in an interview as seen in Tbrfootball. In his words:

"Players like Xhaka and Partey have gone on and taken their game to an unbelievable level."

He continued:

“We were watching the game today and Partey looked like he has got faster, just because his desire is there now, he is breathing for the manager and bleeding for the club."

Thomas Partey joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee in the region of £45 million. However, injuries and fitness-related issues did limit the midfielder from living up to his worth.

The ongoing 2022-23 season looks very much to be Partey's best season with Arsenal. He is currently among the best performing players under Mikel Arteta.

Paul Scholes blames Partey for Manchester United's opening goal against Arsenal

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes was critical of Gunners midfielder Partey for his role, leading to United's opening goal at the Emirates.

According to the football veteran, who was on commentary duties, Partey should have done better to prevent Marcus Rashford's opener in the 17th minute.

Scholes was speaking about the opening goal, while being captured by Hitc football, he said:

“The strike is magnificent. He used Gabriel to block the goalkeeper. But this (Rashford) nutmeg on Partey), I'm a little disappointed in him."

He continued:

"I think he just put his foot through and there was no panic."

“They have been a bit like that Arsenal. They have been panic-icky."

