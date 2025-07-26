"Just drop ship him to Cambodia", "Robbing a living" - Liverpool fans want 29-year-old sold after 4-2 loss to AC Milan

Liverpool fans on X want Kostas Tsimikas to be sold after he made a massive error that led to a goal during their 4-2 loss against AC Milan. The two sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 26.The Rossoneri got off to an excellent start, breaking the deadlock via Rafael Leao's screamer into the top-right corner (10'). Dominik Szoboszlai leveled the scores with an equally impressive effort in the 26th minute to make it 1-1. However, AC Milan took full advantage of Liverpool's poor defending after half-time, taking a 3-1 lead following goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek (52') and Noah Okafor (59').Cody Gakpo headed home in the third minute of stoppage time to give the Reds hope of a possible comeback. However, Kostas Tsimikas had an unfortunate mix-up with Giorgi Mamardashvili a minute later, overhitting a backpass while the Georgian was off his line. This allowed Okafor to complete his brace to seal a 4-2 win for AC Milan.Tsimikas was subbed on at half-time and was deployed as a centre-back, with summer signing Milos Kerkez preferred at left-back. However, Liverpool fans were left unimpressed by his defending at the back, with one posting:&quot;I don’t even want a fee for him just dropship him to Cambodia.&quot;Another fan tweeted:&quot;Robbing a living&quot;Other fans reacted below:&quot;Tsimikas is the worst player in the squad rn,&quot; one fan commented&quot;Fam just sell Tsimikas for that,&quot; another insisted&quot;Tsimikas thank you so much. was worrying the club would forget to sell you but now they definitely won't,&quot; one fan stated&quot;Tsimikas can’t even defend well at left back. Let alone at CB,&quot; another chimed in&quot;If Tsimikas doesn't leave Liverpool this summer I'm leaving,&quot; one fan typed&quot;F***ing sell Tsimikas to the 5th division of Congo. I don't care. I don't want to see him next season!&quot; another demandedHow did Liverpool fare during their 4-2 loss against AC Milan?Liverpool suffered their first pre-season defeat of the summer as they lost 4-2 against AC Milan in their tour of Asia. They will be aiming to bounce back in their next clash against Yokohama F. Marinos on July 30.The Reds dominated possession with 68 percent of the ball, completing 629 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent. Meanwhile, AC Milan had 32 percent possession and completed 270 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent.However, the Rossoneri were more threatening on the counter, landing 10 shots in total, with eight being on target. In comparison, Liverpool mustered 18 shots in total, but weren't clinical enough, landing seven on target.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 26 at 7:35 PM IST. They are subject to change.