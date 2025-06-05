"Just ended the debate", "Hope it's clear now" - Fans want Spain star to win Ballon d'Or after his showing in win against France

Fans online have opined that Lamine Yamal should be awarded this year's Ballon d’Or after he scored a brace in the game between Spain and France. La Roja edged past Les Bleus 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinals on Thursday (June 5).

Meanwhile, the encounter was an opportunity for leading Ballon d’Or contenders like Yamal and Ousmane Dembele to prove points. Both players were named in the starting XI for their respective nations.

Spain opened the scoring through Nico Williams, who was assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 22nd minute. Three minutes later, Oyarzabal delivered the ball to Mikel Merino, who doubled the Spaniards' lead.

In the 54th minute, Yamal scored from the penalty spot following a foul on him by Adrien Rabiot, making the scoreline 3-0. Pedri scored the Spaniards' fourth goal following a setup from Williams one minute after Yamal's goal.

Mbappe converted a spot-kick (59') and gave France a lifeline following a foul on him by Pedro Porro. In the 67th minute, Yamal brilliantly directed his effort into the net, with the assist being provided by Porro, who seemed to have redeemed himself.

Despite goals from Rayan Cherki (79’) and Randal Kolo Muani (90+3'), and Dani Vivian's own goal (84'), France were unable to complete the comeback.

Meanwhile, Yamal had a standout game, as he scored two goals, made 10 recoveries, and won 10 out of 12 duels to propel the Spaniards to the final. On the other hand, Dembele, who was anticipated to be the game changer, had a relatively poor run.

After the encounter, fans lauded the 17-year-old Spaniard on X for his exquisite display, with one tweeting:

"Just ended the debate.”

"Give Lamine Yamal the Ballon D'or already!!!!!!! Who ever was in the conversation, he has faced and defeated each one! The most deserving one,” another added.

"Lamine Yamal is going to make it extremely difficult for anyone to ignore him for the ballon d’or,” a fan opined.

"Lamine Yamal vs the Ballon d’Or contenders: Lamine Yamal: 2 goals, 1 penalty won. Dembele: 0 goals, 0 assists. Doue: 0 goals, 0 assists,” another shared.

"Yamal shut down that sham Ballon D’Or agenda with immediate effect,”a fan chimed in.

"I hope it's clear now. Lamine Yamal for Ballon D'or,” wrote another.

"The best team will take the trophy back to Spain" - Lamine Yamal on La Roja's Nations League final against Portugal

Spain v France - UEFA Nations League 2025 Semi-final - Source: Getty

Lamine Yamal is confident of Spain winning the Nations League final against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. He also acknowledged that both sides have world-class players.

In a press briefing after their semifinal win over France, Yamal said (via Goals Side's X handle):

"Portugal? We are both two very good teams, with world-class players. I think the best team will win. And the best team will take the trophy back to Spain."

The final between Spain and Portugal will be played in Munich on Sunday (June 8). Yamal will look to win the trophy, which will enhance his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More