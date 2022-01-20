"Just have to enjoy it every game" - Manchester United goalscorer Anthony Elanga opens up on 'honor' to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's new hero Anthony Elanga feels privileged to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during the early stages of his United career.

Elanga scored his first goal of the 2021-22 season when he opened the scoring against Brentford in the second half. Midfielder Fred found the 19-year-old winger with a through ball over the top which was nicely controlled and headed home at the 55-minute mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the celebrations which followed after Elanga's goal. The 36-year-old forward was very happy to see the 19-year-old winger score.

Speaking after United's 3-1 win over Brentford, Anthony Elanga spoke highly of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"To play with a great player like Ronaldo is an honour, you just have to enjoy it every game and in training."

Manchester United secured a convincing 3-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were the other two goalscorers for the Red Devils on the night. Ivan Toney, however, did score a consolation goal in the 85th minute to deny United a clean sheet.

Manchester United have returned to winning ways after going winless in two league matches. His side are still seventh in the standings, having amassed 35 points from 21 games.

Forca_ Barca @Lionel_1899fcb Ronaldo looked very happy for Elanga 🤣 Ronaldo looked very happy for Elanga 🤣 https://t.co/b9KtUyuWwm

It is worth noting that Anthony Elanga has been getting regular first-team football since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. The Swedish attacker made his first league appearance of the season against Crystal Palace in Rangnick's first game in charge. Elanga also played the full 90 minutes against BSC Young Boys in the last group match of the UEFA Champions League.

Elanga also started in place of Jadon Sancho during United's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last weekend. As things stand, the 19-year-old winger has made seven first-team appearances and scored once.

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen unhappy after being substituted in Manchester United's win over Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy when he was taken off the pitch in the second half against Brentford. The 36-year-old forward was replaced by defender Harry Maguire on the 71st minute mark when Manchester United were leading 2-0.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has recently returned to first-team action after missing the last two games due to a hip strain. Ralf Rangnick backed his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo by saying:

Also Read Article Continues below

"It's normal. Ronaldo is a striker and he wants to score goals. He’s just come back from injury — we were 2-0 up the same result as at Villa Park, and I wanted us to be more solid this time."

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Diptanil Roy