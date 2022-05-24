“Just enjoy it” – Xabi Alonso delivers honest verdict on upcoming Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has urged people to enjoy the spectacle between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final. Both sides will face each other in the final in Paris on May 28.

Xabi Alonso, who has represented both sides in his illustrious career, has no allegiance when it comes to picking a team to win in the final. The former Spanish international recalls seeing both sides in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of this year's final, Xabi Alonso said:

"It was beautiful to see such a beautiful show or game or whatever. I was in Kiev a few years ago and it was great to enjoy with two of my teams there and it's not about the final. It's as well to reach the final and to enjoy with the crowds. I was there with friends from Madrid, from Liverpool and I am kind of in the middle of both teams so I will win whatever happens."

He added:

"Both great teams, they both deserve. So I will feel for one not to get it. But whatever happens, Madrid, they will win and Liverpool will win in the future. We will see. It’s Champions League final. Just enjoy it."

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. Welsh star Gareth Bale scored twice on the night with one of them being an acrobatic overhead kick. Karim Benzema scored the third goal for Los Blancos to seal their record 13th European Cup/Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid have not won the Champions League since. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking to win a league and Champions League double this season after securing their 35th La Liga title last month.

The Reds, meanwhile, are eyeing their third trophy of the 2021-22 season. They have already lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and also came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso has won the Champions League with both Liverpool and Real Madrid

Former Spanish international Xabi Alonso has been on the winning side in a Champions League final for both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The 40-year-old midfielder was part of the Reds team which won the 2005 final against AC Milan in Istanbul. Liverpool were 3-0 down at half-time but rallied to 3-3 draw and then won the game in a penalty shootout.

Xabi Alonso himself scored the third goal of the night to complete the comeback. The game has been dubbed the "Miracle of Istanbul".

Alonso was also part of the Real Madrid squad which won the 2014 Champions League final against city-rivals Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard, however, did not feature in the final as he was serving a suspension.

Real Madrid won their 10th European Cup/Champions League on that occasion, also known as "La Decima."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava