"Just a football match" - Emi Martinez opens up on controversial celebration against France after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez has claimed he loves the French whilst commenting on his controversial celebrations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The Aston Villa shot-stopper has drawn criticism for his antics following La Abiceleste's triumph in Qatar.

Martinez has regularly poked fun at Kylian Mbappe, who was on the losing side in the final at the Lusail Stadium. However, he claims that his mischief was nothing personal and that he didn't intend to offend France.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was named FIFA's Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday (February 27). He spoke to TMC after winning the award during a ceremony in Paris:

“Seriously, it was just a football match. Honestly, I love France. I've come here plenty of times on vacation. I love the French. I shared a room with two French players from Aston Villa. And as I said before, Arsenal had lots of great players. Arsene Wenger is a legend and he now works for FIFA. It was good to see him again.”

Emi Martinez was seen mocking Mbappe during Argentina's open-tour bus parade through Buenos Aires shortly after the FIFA World Cup final. He stuck an upset-looking face of the PSG attacker on a baby doll during those celebrations.

Les Bleus have been outraged by his antics. However, the Villa man had only positive words for what he sees in their future on the pitch:

“Frankly, they did the impossible to try to win the World Cup, they won the Nations League last time (in 2021). They have reached the final and a great future awaits them.”

Emi Martinez picked up the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for his memorable performances at the World Cup in Qatar. He made a vital save in the 120+2nd minute to deny Randal Kolo Muani from clinching France's second consecutive World Cup with the score tied at 3-3. The Argentine then saved Kingsley Coman's penalty in La Albiceleste's 4-2 shootout victory.

Emi Martinez's Argentine teammate Lionel Messi chose Neymar ahead of Mbappe in FIFA Best awards

Emi Martinez wasn't the only member of Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning team to win an award on Monday night. Lionel Scaloni was handed the Best Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was handed his seventh FIFA Player of the Year honor. The iconic forward beat his Parisian colleague Mbappe and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to the award.

Lionel Messi on winning the FIFA World Cup. 🗣️ “I achieved my dream. I have achieved all the titles before, but the World Cup was the only one I was missing.”Lionel Messi on winning the FIFA World Cup. 🗣️ “I achieved my dream. I have achieved all the titles before, but the World Cup was the only one I was missing.” Lionel Messi on winning the FIFA World Cup. 🇦🇷🏆 https://t.co/3UIOeH6uyi

Messi was given the right to nominate his top three players as Argentina's captain, while Mbappe couldn't because he wasn't France's skipper. The La Albiceleste frontman selected Neymar ahead of the French forward. He also selected Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as his third choice.

The Argentine topped the rankings overall, with Mbappe coming second and Benzema finishing third. Neymar, therefore, failed to finish in the top three.

