Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the quarter-finals, losing 4-2 to Athletic Club Bilbao. The match was tied 2-2 at the end of normal time, but things went downhill in extra time. It was Sergi Roberto, whose inability to keep the ball in possession led to Bilbao's third goal, and fans took to social media to slam his performance.

Roberto did not play the entire game, as he came on for Pedri in the 99th minute. Not long after he entered the field, though, he wasted time in possession and Mikel Jauregizar snatched the ball from him. This quickly led to a chance for Inaki Williams, who hit the post with his first shot but then put the ball into the net on the rebound.

Barcelona couldn't find a way back into the game, and Athletic Club scored again, sealing the Catalan giants' exit from the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Their fans were understandably upset with Roberto's performance, and they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

One fan said:

"Just get the hell out of my club."

Another added:

"Cost us the game, once again."

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bilbao stun Barcelona in Copa del Rey quarter-final

Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 4-2 in an exciting Copa del Rey quarter-final. The game, played at San Mames, had everything for the neutrals, as Bilbao scored first in just 40 seconds thanks to Gorka Guruzeta, with a shot into the roof of the net.

But La Blaugrana fought back with Robert Lewandowski leveling the score, as the Polish striker was in the right place at the right time to convert a poor clearance. Then, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal put Barca ahead with an amazing goal before half-time, cutting inside onto his left foot, before curling his effort into the far post.

After the break, Oihan Sancet's header made it 2-2. A brilliant cross from Nico Williams found the attacker, who was at the far post to head it into the goal. Yamal missed two big chances to win it for Barca late in the game, and the match went into extra time.

That's when the Williams brothers shone for Bilbao. Inaki Williams scored, thanks to Sergi Roberto's mistake, putting Bilbao ahead. Right at the end, Nico Williams sealed the deal to finish a counter-attacking move, making it 4-2.