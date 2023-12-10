"Just not getting up to pace with the Premier League" - Pundit questions Liverpool summer signing's quality after 2-1 Palace win 

Pundit Craig Burley has criticised Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo after his performance in their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 9.

The Reds were up against it against Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the hosts the lead via a penalty in the 57th minute after being fouled in the box by Jarell Quansah.

However, Liverpool came back via Mohamed Salah (76') and Harvey Elliott (90+1') to secure all three points. Jordan Ayew, meanwhile, was sent off in the 75th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

There were many talking points in the game, the first of which came in the 29th minute. Crystal Palace received a penalty after Virgil van Dijk's foul on Odsonne Edouard. However, Will Hughes was deemed to have fouled Endo by VAR during the build-up, leading to the penalty decision being overturned.

While Burley believes it was indeed a foul, he reckons Endo is finding it hard to cope up with the intensity of the Premier League since his summer arrival. He said on ESPN (via The Boot Room):

“He’s made five subs, Klopp, before the 75th minute. Before the sending off, he’s already made the five subs because he knows he’s struggling. And when Szoboszlai’s quiet and hardly mentioned, you think well they’re struggling in the midfield.

“And Endo is just not getting up to pace with the Premier League. He’s getting caught on the ball, he caught on the ball for the goal that was chalked off. It was a foul. But he just looked sort of weak in there.”

Endo completed 39/42 passes against Palace, won 4/9 ground duels, lost possession seven times, and made seven fouls. Manager Jurgen Klopp replaced him at halftime with defender Joe Gomez.

Overall, Endo has made 18 appearances across competitions for Liverpool since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in the summer, contributing two goals and one assist.

Liverpool jump to the Premier League summit as Arsenal drop points

The Reds secured their third Premier League win in a row against Crystal Palace to reach the top of the table. They leapfrogged Arsenal, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

John McGinn gave the hosts the lead in the seventh minute after an excellent Villa move. Arsenal pushed for an equaliser but failed to capitalise on their chances. Kai Havertz thought he had scored in the 90th minute but the goal was chalked off for a handball from the German.

Liverpool would've remained top even if Arsenal had drawn though, due to their superior goal difference. The Reds will next face Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, December 14. They will then welcome rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday, December 17.