"Just give him the Ballon d'Or", "Getting the Messi treatment every week" - Fans heap praise on Barcelona star after 3-0 Osasuna win

Barcelona fans on social media have heaped praise on Pedri Gonzalez following their 3-0 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Thursday (March 27). Pedri had a remarkable shift and outperformed most Osasuna midfielders.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Barca in the 11th minute following a cross by Alejandro Balde. Torres' goal was remarkable as it crowned a swift and precise link-up move by La Blaugrana players.

In the 18th minute, Osasuna's goalkeeper Sergio Herrera brought down Dani Olmo in the penalty area and Barca were awarded a penalty. Three minutes later (21’), Olmo converted the spot-kick, sending Herrera in the wrong direction, which made the scoreline 2-0.

In the 77th minute, Robert Lewandowski directed his header into the back of the net following a precise lofted pass from Fermin Lopez. Thus, the game ended 3-0 in favor of La Blaugrana.

In his stint on the pitch, Pedri maintained a passing accuracy of 91% (89/98). He provided two key passes, created one big chance, and delivered six accurate long balls out of six attempts (6/6), via Sofascore.

In the game's aftermath, fans on X applauded the Spaniard for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Just give pedri the ballon d’or."

"Pedri gets the Messi treatment from the fans every match day at the Montjuic. LOVE IT," another added.

"Pedri goes off to a standing ovation and the entire stadium chanting his name, this is legitimately the Messi treatment. Every week.," a fan opined.

"Pedri wins the MVP again!!! He’s just collecting them like infinity stones.🪄," a delighted fan said.

"Pedri is an absolute midfield genius," another fan opined.

"Pedri getting the messi treatment every week.," wrote another.

"I think the mentality of the players is amazing" - Hansi Flick on Barcelona players

FC Barcelona Training Day In Barcelona - Source: Getty

Barca's head coach has lauded the mentality of his players. Hansi Flick added that he loves working with the current breed of players at the Camp Nou.

This comes after Barca secured a 3-0 win over Osasuna in the LaLiga, extending their lead in the standings to three points. In an interview after the game, Flick was full of admiration for his squad. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I've said it before, I think the mentality of the players is amazing. I love working with them, and you can see it in every game. They have fun, they love playing football with each other, and that's great."

La Blaugrana have registered 63 points from 28 LaLiga games this season. They are also three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the title race. Barcelona will take on Girona in their next league game on Sunday (March 30).

