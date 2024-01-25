"Just give us the trophy already", "The quadruple is on" - Fans react as Liverpool secure aggregate victory over Fulham in EFL Cup S/F

Liverpool are heading to the EFL Cup final again, after holding off Fulham with a 3-2 aggregate win. They will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on February 25.

The first leg's 2-1 victory at home was crucial for the Reds, as it saw them through in the end. They dominated possession and went ahead early on in the game, thanks to a goal by Luis Diaz.

Diaz's goal came from a long pass that caught Timothy Castagne off-guard. The Columbian dashed into the box with Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha trying to stop him. However, their blocks on his shot only made it harder for Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno to see the ball as it entered the net.

Fulham kept fighting, though. It took them till late on for Issa Diop to score from close range, making the game tense until the last second. But Liverpool held on and the match ended 1-1, as the Reds' earlier win made the difference and put them into the final.

"Just give us the trophy already."

"The quadruple is on."

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's young talent after EFL Cup semi-final win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his young players after they helped the Merseysiders reach the EFL Cup final. Klopp has been giving chances to rising stars like Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley in the competition and has been impressed with their performances so far.

Klopp shared his thoughts with Sky Sports, stating (via Eurosport):

"I told the boys never, ever in life you should take for granted that you're part of a football team who can win trophies. That means you have to qualify for finals. We are obviously the lucky ones that we are a part of it. What the boys did tonight was again exceptional."

He added:

"I'm really happy with so many things. In the end, the only thing that counts is we're through. It's a big night. For the very young ones who've played an incredible role in the whole journey, it's so cool to see them in the dressing room now. It's fantastic."

Liverpool now have a shot at winning their 10th League Cup if they can beat Chelsea at Wembley. Notably, their last win was against the Blues two years ago.