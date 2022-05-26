"Just not good enough for Manchester United" - Jamie Carragher delivers brutal verdict on out-of-form 24-year-old

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has delivered a brutally honest verdict on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old endured a poor campaign with the Red Devils in 2021-22, netting just four goals in the Premier League while also drifting in and out of the starting XI.

It was emblematic of a larger problem plaguing the side as they oversaw a miserable run on all fronts which included finishing sixth in the league with their lowest-ever points tally in the competition.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marcus Rashford has won book of the year at the British Book Awards for his non-fiction debut 'You Are A Champion' Marcus Rashford has won book of the year at the British Book Awards for his non-fiction debut 'You Are A Champion' 📚👏 https://t.co/YEjUfndJ0w

Rashford has been a talisman of sorts for the club but his form has significantly dropped lately, and Carragher feels he's 'not good enough' to play for the club anymore.

Speaking to Gary Neville on YouTube channel The Overlap, the former Liverpool midfielder said (The Daily Mail):

"He’s just not good enough for Man United, Marcus Rashford, that’s all it is.

"He’s just not quite good enough for Manchester United. He won’t win you the Champions League, the other two up front with him would have to be mega stars."

According to talkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook, new manager Erik ten Hag will give Rashford a chance to salvage his Manchester United career next season.

It's also reported that the forward will undergo some 'intense training' in the United States next month to be able to hit the ground running under the Dutchman.

Manchester United need a new forward

Manchester United are set for a busy summer ahead with many players set to depart and some new signings expected, among which is a new forward.

Last time, the Red Devils scored just 57 goals in 38 Premier League games, a third of which came from Cristiano Ronaldo (18) alone.

It's nowhere near good enough to compete for the title and Ten Hag has his sights on roping in a new forward who compliments the Portuguese ace with a handful of goals.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Erik Ten Hag has been discussing recruitment plans and wants a new striker to complement Cristiano Ronaldo. Staff at Manchester United are convinced that Marcus Rashford still has a bright future, despite his disappointing season. #MUFC NEW:Erik Ten Hag has been discussing recruitment plans and wants a new striker to complement Cristiano Ronaldo. Staff at Manchester United are convinced that Marcus Rashford still has a bright future, despite his disappointing season. @ncustisTheSun 🚨 NEW: Erik Ten Hag has been discussing recruitment plans and wants a new striker to complement Cristiano Ronaldo. Staff at Manchester United are convinced that Marcus Rashford still has a bright future, despite his disappointing season. @ncustisTheSun #MUFC ✅

Benfica star Darwin Nunez, Napoli ace Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig dynamite Christopher Nkunku are some of the forwards linked but there's still a long way to go.

Ten Hag might also see Rashford in his plans but there's no question that he will have to fight for his place once new players arrive.

