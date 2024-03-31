"Just hope it's a rest", "Are we even serious" - Liverpool fans left surprised by 24-year-old star's omission from starting XI for Brighton clash

Liverpool fans are concerned to see Ibrahima Konate miss out on a starting berth in his side's encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion today (March 31).

Konate has been selected on the bench by Jurgen Klopp despite appearing during the international break. The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes of France's 3-2 friendly win against Chile on Tuesday (March 26).

The French defender has endured fitness issues this season but has been vital when available. He's made 32 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Klopp has opted to start the Reds' rising star Jarell Quansah in central defense alongside Virgil van Dijk. The English youngster is enjoying a breakout season at Anfield.

Caimohin Kelleher continues in goal with Alisson Becker still sidelined. Conor Bradley starts with Trent Alexander-Arnold out of action and Joe Gomez is at left-back due to Andy Robertson's injury.

Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai start in midfield. They will look to help a formidable front three of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz provide the goods against Brighton.

However, some Liverpool fans are pondering Konate's situation as he misses out on a start.

One fan hopes the Frenchman has been benched as a precaution:

"I just hope it's a rest for Konate."

Another fan wanted more answers:

"What happened to Konate nao. Are we even serious."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Klopp's XI to tackle Brighton:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ruben Amorim will reportedly agree to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Ruben Amorim could replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool will be eager to finish Klopp's reign by winning the Premier League title. They are in a three-horse title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, trailing the Gunners due to an inferior goal difference (7).

Klopp shocked the football world when he announced he'd be leaving the Merseysiders at the end of the season. The club have since been on a mission to find a suitable replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was installed as favorite from the get-go but he's since committed his future to the Bundesliga side. The Spaniard was also eyed by Bayern Munich but wants to remain at BayArena next season.

Liverpool look to have turned to Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim and the Portuguese coach reportedly knows this. He's impressed in Liga Portugal, overseeing 142 wins in 203 games and winning the title in 2021.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha (via Sport Witness), sources close to Amorim claim he'll accept the Reds if they come calling. He has two years left on his contract at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Amorim is attracted to the Merseysiders' club profile and their passionate fans. He wants to win the double with Sporting this season before making a decision over his future.