"Just hoping we don't get Grimsby" - Bayer Leverkusen mock Manchester United ahead of UEFA Champions League draw

Manchester United's second-round loss in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, August 27, has been a talking point for fans worldwide. Bayer Leverkusen also joined the mocking on social media and took a jibe at the Red Devils ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw.Ruben Amorim's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two sides Grimsby Town after a dramatic penalty shootout. The Red Devils needed two late goals to pull level, but Matheus Cunha had his penalty saved in the shootout while Bryan Mbeumo saw his effort come off the bar, as David Artell's side sealed a 12-11 win.Fans online have been making fun of Manchester United's loss, and Bayer Leverkusen are the latest to join in. Ahead of the UEFA Champions League draw, the Bundesliga side posted a photo of their draw card and captioned it:&quot;Just hoping we don't get Grimsby…&quot;The Bundesliga side have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager after Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid at the end of the 2024/25 season. The former Ajax manager was a free agent after he was sacked by Manchester United in October 2024, following a poor run of form.Bayer Leverkusen ended up drawing PSG, Villarreal, PSV, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Benfica, Olympiacos, and Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.Manchester United star on Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby TownManchester United defender Diogo Dalot started in the Carabao Cup clash at Grimsby Town and spoke to the media after the loss. The Portugal star said that the Red Devils were not good enough and credited the League Two side for their performance. He said (via ESPN):&quot;Not good enough clearly, what we did especially in the first half. I think we gave the game to them, clearly, straight away, exactly what they wanted. Win duels, second balls, set plays. We fought back but I think that was the minimum that we could show to the fans that travelled today, for ourselves, for the club, but clearly not good enough.&quot;&quot;We cannot come here and expect that it's going to be easy, because we know already these competitions, these clubs. Credit also [to them] because they fought really hard to deserve to go through, but it shouldn't be enough to win against us because we should have shown much more.&quot;Manchester United's loss to Grimsby Town means they will be playing in just two competitions for the rest of the season. They are without European football after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.