“Just isn’t good enough” – Noel Whelan delivers brutal verdict on 22-year-old Arsenal star and encourages ‘clever idea’ to replace him 

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to replace error-prone left-back Nuno Tavares. Whelan has advised Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to follow in Liverpool's footsteps to add more depth to his squad this summer.

The 47-year-old stated that the Gunners will need a bigger squad as they will be competing in Europe next season. He told Football Insider:

“They’re trying to cover a lot of bases, and having that huge depth certainly seems to work for Liverpool. If you’re playing European football and going deep in a lot of competitions, as Arsenal will hope to do – you need a big squad. You’re going to have to chop and change players and rotate."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Nuno Tavares has committed more foul throws (3) than he has goal involvements (2) in the Premier League this season Nuno Tavares has committed more foul throws (3) than he has goal involvements (2) in the Premier League this season 😜 Nuno Tavares has committed more foul throws (3) than he has goal involvements (2) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/e01sGlPwXe

Whelan feels Arteta should bring in a young and highly-rated full-back to deputize for injury-prone Kieran Tierney. He claimed that the Gunners have been hurt this season, with Tomiyasu and Tierney both struggling with injuries. He added:

“We’ve seen how much they’ve struggled in these full-back positions this season. Tomiyasu and Tierney have been injured a lot – and Tavares just isn’t good enough. I think it’s a clever idea to get a top-rated youngster in. It’s another piece of the puzzle for Arteta and Arsenal.”

The North London club were strongly linked with a move for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey. However, the Daily Mail claims that Brentford are leading the chase for the Scotsman.

Hickey has impressed this season for the Serie A side and has five goals and one assist in 35 games. The highly-rated left-back has been widely tipped to follow the footsteps of his senior compatriots Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal must add depth to their squad this season

Arsenal look destined to miss out on Champions League football for yet another season. They must win against Everton and hope that Spurs also lose to Norwich on the final day of the season to finish in the top-four.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Arsenal to significantly invest in squad even if they suffer Champions League disappointment. Mikel Arteta is expected to be backed in the transfer market as they look to build on the progress made this season. #AFC



(via ) Arsenal to significantly invest in squad even if they suffer Champions League disappointment. Mikel Arteta is expected to be backed in the transfer market as they look to build on the progress made this season.(via @TeleFootball 🚨 Arsenal to significantly invest in squad even if they suffer Champions League disappointment. Mikel Arteta is expected to be backed in the transfer market as they look to build on the progress made this season.🔴💰 #AFC(via @TeleFootball🌕)

Mikel Arteta's side have done a formidable job for most of the season and seemed to be in a good position to secure Champions League football. However, a lack of squad depth has hurt them badly over the last few weeks - an issue that Arsenal must address in the summer.

Next season will be a lot more challenged for the Gunners, with Europa League football on the cards. This could prove to be a transfer window that could shape the future of the club in the years to come.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar