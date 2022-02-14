"Just do your job" – Neil Warnock slams Manchester United man after display against Southampton

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has blasted Luke Shaw for his underwhelming defensive display for Manchester United against Southampton on Saturday.

United once again let their lead slip in the second half and dropped two points in the race to finish in the top four.

The Red Devils created several openings, but a defensive lapse cost them in the second half as Che Adams equalized for Southampton.

It could have been worse as the likes of Armando Broja and James Ward-Prowse couldn’t capitalize on some of the openings.

Although Shaw was not directly at fault for the goal, he has come under criticism for his recent displays.

Warnock has lambasted the full-back for not walking the talk in recent games.

"I heard Luke Shaw did a couple of interviews last week, and on Saturday I'm watching the game against Southampton and thinking, 'close him down!'

"Then he comes on the telly and says we're not happy with this, we're not happy with that, and I'm thinking, 'Just do your job! Be a defender.' They never try to close the crosses down, then they come on and talk about other people!"

Manchester United's inconsistency could cost them a place in the top four

Manchester United's defensive frailty is a worry as they have failed to close out games under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have dominated games, but only in phases as the German's philosophy hasn't been implemented consistently on the pitch.

The draw against Southampton this past Saturday was their third in their last five league games. They have also failed to keep a clean-sheet in five of their last six games.

While Warnock is right in his assessment of Shaw, it's clear that the likes of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire need to improve as well.

Only West Ham United and Southampton have conceded more goals than Manchester United among teams in the top ten.

The race for the top four is incredibly tight as five teams are vying for fifth place and they are all separated by just five points. Manchester United are currently fifth in the league and are a point behind West Ham United.

