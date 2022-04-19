“Just do your jobs!” - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United could ‘get pumped for 4 or 5’ by Liverpool if they fail to cut out mistakes

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels his former club have to step up their game to stand a chance against Liverpool. Manchester United will take on their arch-rivals on Tuesday night at Anfield in a crucial Premier League clash.

The Red Devils are still in the race for the top four while Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

It was a one-sided affair when the two giants of English football locked horns earlier this season at Old Trafford, with Liverpool winning 5-0.

Ferdinand believes his old club could face the same fate if their defence does not show significant improvement. Ferdinand said on his Vibe With FIVE YouTube channel:

“Every week, you can go back and have a look, they’re like Jekyll and Hyde. Great one minute, poor the next. Individual mistakes, decision-making when we’re defending, you can point at every single player."

"They’re making mistakes that then has a domino effect, and then the whole back four unit and the midfielders in front become so disjointed that it’s impossible to defend. With that in mind, you’ve got Liverpool coming up as well, and you just think if you play like that, we will get pumped four or five."

The 43-year-old has urged Manchester United to do their job to avoid another embarrassment against the Merseysiders. Ferdinand added:

"They have to step up. If we’re to compete with a team like Liverpool right now, we need to liven right up. Just do your jobs, man. I wouldn’t even do a team talk for Liverpool. You do all your work during the week, get to the game and say, ‘Listen, boys, that’s it.' What more do you need to hear than those guys out there who are going to be screaming for you.”

Can Manchester United cause an upset against Liverpool?

Based on recent form, Liverpool are miles ahead of their bitter rivals in every department right now.

Jurgen Klopp:



"I know that there will be some who will look at the result last time our two clubs met and will view tonight's fixture as a foregone conclusion. I cannot help those people and I am glad that we will have no-one like this in our dressing room."

However, games between these two sides can be quite unpredictable. Ralf Rangnick is also a manager who knows Jurgen Klopp inside out and could certainly come up with an upset.

