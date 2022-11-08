“Just keep your mouth shut” – Tim Sherwood blasts Erik ten Hag for comments on Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United loss at Aston Villa 

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has told Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to keep his mouth shut over Cristiano Ronaldo being fifth choice club captain, per Daily Mail.

Ronaldo, 37, was named United skipper in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, 6 November.

The Portuguese forward took the armband in the absence of Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended, and Harry Maguire, who started on the substitutes bench.

It was a disappointing showing from the veteran striker and Manchester United as the Villains deservedly beat them at Villa Park.

Following the defeat, Ten Hag explained the current ranking of captains at Old Trafford, saying:

"Harry Maguire is on the bench, our captain of the club. Then it is about David de Gea who is a leader but is a goalie and is far away from the outfield."

He added:

"Then Casemiro is the leader but he is not speaking perfect English so then Cristiano is the leader."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Erik ten Hag on naming Cristiano Ronaldo as captain today. 🗣️ “It’s up to him [to lead].”Erik ten Hag on naming Cristiano Ronaldo as captain today. 🗣️ “It’s up to him [to lead].”Erik ten Hag on naming Cristiano Ronaldo as captain today. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/Sz565Txno2

Cristiano Ronaldo managed just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions this season.

He appears to have slipped down the pecking order with regard to the armband at United and is now fifth-choice.

Sherwood took issue with Ten Hag's post-match comments and was scathing in his assessment of the Dutch tactician detailing his leadership rankings.

The Spurs boss told talkSPORT.:

"What basically he's saying, he was fifth choice isn't he? Why he has to justify why he's given Cristiano Ronaldo the armband, I just don't know. Just keep your mouth shut."

Manchester United are fifth in the league with seven wins, two draws and four defeats in 13 fixtures.

The Red Devils next face Villa in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, 10 November at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's side then head to Craven Cottage to face ninth-placed Fulham on Saturday, 13 November in their last fixture before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday "I think it was stupid to do that."Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday "I think it was stupid to do that." Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s tactic of crossing from deep for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday 👀 https://t.co/2Tep7CIlSC

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United in January

The Portuguese forward looks set to leave

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the Manchester United hierarchy expects Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in January.

It has been a difficult spell for the Portuguese at Old Trafford this season.

He has played a more withdrawn role under Ten Hag, starting ten fixtures in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Plettenberg added that a return to Sporting CP may be an option for the Portuguese striker.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes