"Just has to leave, no hope for him", "Hit an all time low" - Fans react as Barcelona star fails to make starting XI for Osasuna clash

Barcelona fans have shared their opinions on social media after Ansu Fati failed to make it to their starting XI against Osasuna in LaLiga. Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys hosted the clash on Thursday, March 27.

Ansu Fati started his senior career with his boyhood club, Barcelona, in 2019. While the 22-year-old was initially hailed as one of the greats to come out of La Masia, the winger's performances gradually saw a slow decline. He suffered several injuries over the season that further reduced his time on the pitch.

Following a one-season loan tenure at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023-2024, Fati returned to Barcelona, but has been unable to live up to his former reputation. The Spanish International missed 11 games for Barcelona this season due to injuries, while significantly falling behind in head coach Hansi Flick's pecking order. He has started in only one out of the eight appearances and is yet to register a goal contribution.

Fans on social media addressed Ansu Fati's steady decline after he was not named in Barcelona's starting squad against Osasuna in LaLiga. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Ansu just has to leave bro no hope for him"

Another added:

"Olmo LW?? Man Ansu Fati has hit an all-time low 😐😐 Kounde needs a partner ASAP before he runs himself dry 😞😞"

"Ansu Fati in the line up gives me some hope for our one time wonder kid," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"I'm not happy with de jong and kounde starting, but it is what it is. Ansu is never going to play 😭😭💀💀"

Another tweeted:

"Yea Fati is gone…🤦🏾‍♂️"

One user wrote:

"Ansu Fati..the End"

While another wrote:

"Ansu Fati can never succeed at this club anymore"

Several reports have suggested that Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona has been growing uncertain ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The La Masia graduate's current contract at Camp Nou is valid until the summer of 2027.

Hansi Flick unhappy with the rescheduling of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Osasuna

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has mentioned being unhappy with their LaLiga clash against Osasuna being rescheduled immediately after the international break. The initial league match was postponed earlier this month following the death of the Catalan club's doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

In the pre-match press conference, Flick spoke about several players who will be unable to feature in Barca's 28th LaLiga clash of the season. This is because their international duties have left them exhausted, and the game comes before they have time to recover. The German manager said (via BBC Sport):

"It's not the best situation for them. The players have played with their national teams, and that's bad. Now we have to play against Osasuna, and we have to talk about whether it's the right time. I'm not happy. There are other leagues that do it differently."

"I can't change that. That's my personal opinion. But we're going to play, we're not making excuses. The team is ready and we have to strive for the best performance. We're going for it. The quality of the team is good and we can beat anyone, even if the players don't get the optimal rest," added Flick.

Hansi Flick's squad are currently on top of the LaLiga table with 60 points in 27 matches.

