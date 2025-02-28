"Just leave or retire", "Destroying Al-Nassr every season" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo as his team loses to Al-Orobah in SPL clash

A section of Al-Nassr fans have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo after he failed to make an impact during their 2-1 loss against Al-Orobah. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Jouf University Stadium on Friday, February 28.

Omar Al Somah broke the deadlock for Al-Orobah in the 40th minute with an excellent finish into the bottom-left corner following a rapid counter-attack. Stefano Pioli subbed on full-back Nawaf Boushal during half-time who made an instant impact in the 51st minute by leveling the scores with a good finish into the bottom corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to restore Al-Nassr's lead minutes later. However, his effort from close range was off-target, squandering their chance. Former Burnley star Johann Berg Gudmundsson punished the visitors in the 65th minute, scoring an unstoppable screamer from outside the box into the top-left corner to seal the win for Al-Orobah.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed 30 passes from an attempted 33 (91 percent accuracy) and created two chances during his 90 minutes on the pitch. However, the 40-year-old was ineffective in front of goal, landing one shot on target from eight attempts with an accuracy of 13 percent. He also missed one big chance and completed zero dribbles from an attempted two.

One Al-Nassr reacted by posting on X:

"Ronaldo seriously destroying Al Nassr every season 💔I understand why Benzema unfollowed him on IG, he’s a loser"

Another fan tweeted:

"Ronaldo let his team down again" 😂😂😂😂😂

Other fans reacted below:

"Ronaldo has been dreadful today. He might score a goal maybe but the fact is this is a horror show from someone of his standards," one fan commented.

"Ronaldo is the weapon fashioned against Al Nassr🤣🤣", another added.

"Ronaldo has a IQ of -100 sorry. This mf keep promoting saudi arabia despite them not even building a good team for him, just leave or retire man, it makes no sense anymore," one fan insisted.

"Its not even like he is statpadding to get a 1000 goals..He is just wasting his time ..Sooo unambitious this season for al nassr..Just walks around aimlessly," another chimed in.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare during their 2-1 loss against Al-Orobah?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's title aspirations were dealt a severe blow after they suffered a shock 2-1 loss against Al-Orobah. They are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 47 points from 23 games, nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have a game in hand.

The Knights of Najd dominated possession with 72 percent of the ball, completing 537 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had just 28 percent possession and completed 160 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent.

Al-Nassr looked much more threatening up front, landing 22 shots in total with nine being on target. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were guilty of missing four big chances, generating an xG of 1.89. In comparison, Al-Orobah landed seven shots in total with two being on target, scoring twice with a low xG of 0.28.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on March 1, 2025, at 2:40 AM IST. They are subject to change.

