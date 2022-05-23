"Just isn't his level" "Useless player" - Barcelona fans brand 26-year-old as 'senseless' and 'one dimensional' for subpar performance in 2-0 Villarreal defeat

Barcelona fans are understandably angry about their team's humbling 2-0 loss against Villarreal, and one player is, especially, facing their ire. Adama Traore, who came on loan to Camp Nou in January, made a bumbling error to hand the visitors their second goal of the night.

The winger tracked back to stop a direct-styled attack from the Yellow Submarine, but he fumbled his clearance, handing it to Moi Gomez in the center of Barca's box. Gomez took one touch before roofing the ball into the back of the net, to Traore's embarrassment.

The Blaugranes were annoyed with the star's poor clearance, and they took to Twitter to lash out at him. Here is a selection of some tweets of the type:

Overall, the Blaugrana floundered on every side, with their defensive unit looking slow and their attacking unit lacking the cutting edge to score a single goal.

Adama Traore played poorly in what is likely to be his last appearance in a Barca shirt, and he will be leaving for his parent club soon.

Barcelona have tabled an offer for Robert Lewandowski: Report

According to Marca, the higher-ups at Camp Nou have tabled a bid for Bayern Munich’s goal machine Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants have reportedly offered €32 million for the Polish striker, but it is believed that Bayern value him at closer to €40 million. The striker is even rated at €50 million on Transfermarkt.

Lewandowski recently voiced his discontent at Bayern after his recent high-profile falling out with the club’s hierachy, and looks set to depart this summer. Barca have been linked with a move for the marksman for quite some time and have been widely touted as favorites to secure his signature.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, Bayern will have to sell Lewandoski now or risk losing him for free. With the Pole insistent on not signing a new contract in Bavaria, this might be his final season at the club.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has, however, ruled out an immediate exit for Lewandowski, noting that the star would honor the terms of his contract. Barcelona will hope Bayern can be reasoned with as the transfer window looms towards its opening.

But whatever happens, the prolific goal scorer will likely see his future resolved in the coming window.

