"Just like the good old days", "Don''t listen to the haters" - Inter Miami fans hail Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after draw against Nashville

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored late in the game to help Inter Miami come from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Nashville SC. The Herons claimed a valuable draw away from home to begin their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign for the season.

Inter Miami were unbeaten through their first three MLS regular season matches, winning two and drawing one heading into their continental engagement. They went into the Round of 16 first-leg match on the back of a 5-0 annihilation of Florida rivals Orlando City in their last match in the MLS.

The Herons were not allowed any time to settle as Nashville SC opened the scoring within four minutes of kick-off. They then extended their lead in the first minute of the second half to gain complete control of the encounter.

The new-look Inter Miami side took their time to settle, but it was ultimately the contribution of captain Lionel Messi that brought them into the game. As he did against Orlando City, Luis Suarez showed off his goalscoring prowess with a late equalizer for the visitors to escape defeat.

Inter Miami fans were delighted with the comeback, especially with the performance of their captain in the game. They took to X to talk about the game, and how they felt about it.

"Just like the good old days"

"OMFG what have i just seen, from 2-0 down to bring it back to 2-2. Suarez we love you, don''t listen to the haters. Your knee's are fine LOL!!!"

See more reactions from X below;

Inter Miami put up a spirited display away from home to escape with a draw against Nashville SC in their CONCACAF Champions Cup season debut. They will now take the advantage of two away goals into the second leg next Wednesday.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez on target for Inter Miami in away draw

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino made a few changes for this clash against Nashville SC in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Federico Redondo debuted in midfield, while Julian Gressel started at right wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up top.

The home side went ahead after just four minutes when Jacob Shaffelburg fired home to open the scoring. Nashville, who lost the Leagues Cup final last year to Inter Miami, doubled their advantage in the first minute of the second half through Shaffelburg.

Lionel Messi pulled one back for his side from outside the box in the 52nd minute, converting a pass from Suarez to score his third goal in two games. The Argentine forward escaped serious injury shortly after scoring when Lukas MacNaughton hit him in the shin.

Luis Suarez added his name to the scoresheet in the 95th minute with a fine header from close range after a cross from Sergio Busquets. The Uruguayan striker scored his third goal in two games, taking him up to six-goal contributions in that span.